World Premier @ 3 pm Est today The Sherdog House Band presents "Sherdog Party"

@HHJ
@Sixstring
@Gio @Valhoven
@Sensee
@Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
44 hours until the main event, imo.

Smurfkiller has kinda assimilated into my life, I suppose. I should probably stop listening to the paid tracks I bought and stream it on various platforms, so it actually helps you.

Also, your solo in the new House Band track was dope asf.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
44 hours until the main event, imo.

Smurfkiller has kinda assimilated into my life, I suppose. I should probably stop listening to the paid tracks I bought and stream in on various platforms, so it actually helps you.

Also, your solo in the new House Band track was dope asf.
Click to expand...
Oh that solo was @Sixstring! He freaking nailed it!.
March the 10th is When the song i was telling you about releases. It's a newer song and it's one of my favorites. I really think you might like it. Its Smurfkiller at is best imo.
 
Brilliant, I love it, so damn funny.. Dan Hardy is getting son'd in this one haha. Your music vids have become one of my favorite things on sherdog, I always look forward to them... great mood booster, they always make me laugh too much. I think it hits differently because I know all the users in your songs that you mention. Love it. Excellent work.

FFRn7xfUYAkB1LS.jpg
 
