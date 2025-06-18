International World’s highest IQ holder says ‘Jesus Christ is God, the way and the truth and the life’

"God" is real for sure.
But its definitely not Jesus. Or at least we are all 'sons of God' so to speak.
Also IQ cant take you there.

Former atheist talks about experiencing God.
 
Where does god hide at , actually you know what fuck that.. tell god to lick my sack wherever he’s chilling in the sky
 
I agree, but leaning on reason and Enlightenment assumptions kind of flattens the transcendent nature of the claim. Autistic dudes like Voltaire and Diderot went down that same path and ended up rejecting God altogether. At least he knows that atheism is retarded. Just watch the thread fill up with emotional responses and fallacies galore.
 
Hellowhosthat said:




Are we absolutely sure this guy didn't cheat on the test?

God is real but we also live in the matrix? How does that one work?
Click to expand...

This guy sounds like a fucking grifter. I have serious doubts that the world's highest IQ record holder would feel the need to tell the world that at every opportunity. Find better heroes @Croo67 you absolute clown.
 
Sweater of AV said:
I'd rather not spend my time reading the ramblings of an idiot.

Speaking of which...;)
Click to expand...
Just keep conflating legal migrants with illegals ones, then!

Rain misery on those who abide by the rules!
 
ermac88 said:
I cant view twitter with adblocker


so a guy with a high iq says he has chosen a specific mythology to believe in?
Click to expand...
Any Christian thread (oddly this doesn’t apply to any other religions) is filled with pseudo-intellectuals condescendingly mocking people’s faith.

The smartest man in the world disagrees.
 
Croo67 said:
Any Christian thread (oddly this doesn’t apply to any other religions) is filled with pseudo-intellectuals condescendingly mocking people’s faith.

The smartest man in the world disagrees.
Click to expand...

Do you think we live in the matrix?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,990
Messages
57,443,068
Members
175,716
Latest member
SlimeGod

Share this page

Back
Top