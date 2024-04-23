MicroBrew
- Tennessee's Republican governor Bill Lee says that workers (at the VW plant) made a mistake when they voted to unionize.
- 73% of the workers approved the vote to unionize
- Bill Lee has a family business that employs 1600 people, who are not unionized
- Lee and local Republicans had tried to dissuade the workers from unionizing.
- Lee claims unionizing is bad for workers and jobs.
Imagine that, Republicans siding with big business against working and middle class people. Consider this in the context of Florida and Texas removing protections for working in extremely hot weather.
Imagine that, Republicans siding with big business against working and middle class people. Consider this in the context of Florida and Texas removing protections for working in extremely hot weather.