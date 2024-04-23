Economy Workers at Tn VW plant vote to unionize. GOP politicians say they made a mistake

- Tennessee's Republican governor Bill Lee says that workers (at the VW plant) made a mistake when they voted to unionize.
- 73% of the workers approved the vote to unionize
- Bill Lee has a family business that employs 1600 people, who are not unionized
- Lee and local Republicans had tried to dissuade the workers from unionizing.
- Lee claims unionizing is bad for workers and jobs.

Tennessee's GOP governor says Volkswagen plant workers made a mistake in union vote

Tennessee's GOP governor says Volkswagen plant workers made a mistake in union vote

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that he thinks workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga made a mistake by voting to unionize under the United Auto Workers in a landslide election but acknowledged the choice was ultimately up to them. Ahead of the vote, Lee and five other...
Imagine that, Republicans siding with big business against working and middle class people. Consider this in the context of Florida and Texas removing protections for working in extremely hot weather.
 
Let’s see if they do t try to pass a law to stop them from unionizing. That’s another fun double standard the Republican Party lives by; anti regulation until it comes to workers getting a fair shake.
 
VW will likely pack up and go to china and the issue will be moot.
 
Not sure what hot weather has to do with working in a car factory, but it isn't "muh big business against the working and middle class". The working and middle class are ones who get buttfucked when they just hike the cost of the cars to cover the added expense. Do you think car companies just decide "oh man, sucks for us", or do they increase the prices and just open the next plant somewhere else? Millionaires and billionaires don't drive Volkswagons, so this money comes from the people who do. Yeah, no shit the governor thinks it's a bad decision when the main attraction of opening an auto factory in his state is gone.

The UAW IS big business, and they don't even make anything. They have a billion dollars in assets and Shawn Fain is rich entirely from skimming off people's paychecks. He isn't negotiating for other people to help them out, he's doing it to get rich himself.
 
No issues with police unions tho.
 
