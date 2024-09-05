WORDS

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Dec 1, 2021
Messages
58,552
Reaction score
97,448
Walk tall and speak the truth, no matter who says otherwise.
It's that truth that will set you apart from the rest of the crowd, so stand up loud.
We are human, and that means we have the ability to express our thoughts, which we should do fully, and honestly.

The truth needs no defense a wise woman once said to me, and I believe she was right.
Truth is the truth regardless of whether someone else wants to acknowledge it or not.
Be you for you and only you, because being fake for someone else isn't worth it.

I don't know anything, I am always learning though.
I am nothing, but at least I know who I am, and I accept my potential to become a better me.
I speak, sometimes I speak too much...other times not enough, but I always speak.

I am loved by some and hated by others, but that doesn't stop them from being my sisters and brothers.
I hold no grudge against those who don't understand me for I defend their right to say what is in them.

I love them anyway, you should love you, we can love even when we hate, it's what makes us human....and I am uniquely human.
Thrust yourself into new situations with a smile, and grip the fear by the neck...and speak.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
The pen is mightier than the sword. : - )

Did you always right poetry since your youth?
Click to expand...

I stopped around 17 years old but started again at maybe 28-30.
Been writing almost every day since.
I perform on stage when I get the chance, its good to bounce your stuff off other people once in awhile sir.
 
Man! That was beautiful & some truth right there, bro. Keep up the great work.

If you were an Asterix character, you'd be Poetrix....

hmnM3h5.png
 
StonedLemur said:
I stopped around 17 years old but started again at maybe 28-30.
Been writing almost every day since.
I perform on stage when I get the chance, its good to bounce your stuff off other people once in awhile sir.
Click to expand...

That's awesome keeps your mind sharp.

Wow you perform on stage, that's very cool. Do you get nervous?
 
Van Daz said:
Man! That was beautiful & some truth right there, bro. Keep up the great work.

If you were an Asterix character, you'd be Poetrix....

hmnM3h5.png
Click to expand...
Thanks sir, just typing out loud ;)

You always make me look so handsome btw lol
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
That's awesome keeps your mind sharp.

Wow you perform on stage, that's very cool. Do you get nervous?
Click to expand...

I have been on stage quite a few times now and I still feel like Im gonna puke every time I do it lol.

The first time I went up, I had just had knee surgery like 2 days before.
I puked 3 times in the 20 minutes before I went up...felt like such a pussy lmao.

Felt amazing afterwards though, can't beat that feeling...even when the poem doesn't hit like you wanted it to, but just doing it in front of people is sometimes all you need for euphoria ;)
 
StonedLemur said:
I have been on stage quite a few times now and I still feel like Im gonna puke every time I do it lol.

The first time I went up, I had just had knee surgery like 2 days before.
I puked 3 times in the 20 minutes before I went up...felt like such a pussy lmao.

Felt amazing afterwards though, can't beat that feeling...even when the poem doesn't hit like you wanted it to, but just doing it in front of people is sometimes all you need for euphoria ;)
Click to expand...

Yeah I hear yah. I hate speaking in front of people. One of my worst fears. But that's good you are doing that. Keeps you sharp.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,595
Messages
56,136,173
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top