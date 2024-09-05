Walk tall and speak the truth, no matter who says otherwise.

It's that truth that will set you apart from the rest of the crowd, so stand up loud.

We are human, and that means we have the ability to express our thoughts, which we should do fully, and honestly.



The truth needs no defense a wise woman once said to me, and I believe she was right.

Truth is the truth regardless of whether someone else wants to acknowledge it or not.

Be you for you and only you, because being fake for someone else isn't worth it.



I don't know anything, I am always learning though.

I am nothing, but at least I know who I am, and I accept my potential to become a better me.

I speak, sometimes I speak too much...other times not enough, but I always speak.



I am loved by some and hated by others, but that doesn't stop them from being my sisters and brothers.

I hold no grudge against those who don't understand me for I defend their right to say what is in them.



I love them anyway, you should love you, we can love even when we hate, it's what makes us human....and I am uniquely human.

Thrust yourself into new situations with a smile, and grip the fear by the neck...and speak.