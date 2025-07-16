Wonderboy won the damn fight

CroCopsLHK
Whichever two judges scored it against him i hope you're reading
Despite Stephen's age and everything he won rounds 2 & 3. Theres nothing Gabriel did to win
And you cant blame Gabe but these mouth breathing judges. How can they be punished? For deciding fights without metrics
I just hope ufc keep Wonderboy. And the judges houses are egged and somebody poops on their wives
Actually screw Bonfim. He fought like a loser
