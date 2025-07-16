Wonderboy won the damn fight

Whichever two judges scored it against him i hope you're reading

Despite Stephen's age and everything he won rounds 2 & 3. Theres nothing Gabriel did to win

And you cant blame Gabe but these mouth breathing judges. How can they be punished? For deciding fights without metrics

I just hope ufc keep Wonderboy. And the judges houses are egged and somebody poops on their wives

Actually screw Bonfim. He fought like a loser
 
Well if your opponent is 15 years older then you and you split crimson out or his shin constantly maybe you don't need to hug your opponent. Of course maybe he was tired. I dont blame him entirely and im sorry for speaking out of line. I'm an ass

But you're using it as a focal point around the judging
 
1. Oh no I'm losing the fight
2. Start huggin
3. Win the fight.
Sick of it.
 
I'm a fan of Wonderboy but feel my bias gave him the W against Bonfim... it was close and although WB inflicted more damage, I was never feeling confident today he'd get the nod from the judges.

Moral of the story is we're due for a rule change

That, and Pride never dies 😉
 
