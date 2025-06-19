Women's College World Series Game 3 draws highest audience ever for college softball game at 2.4M viewers

payton

payton

@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
2,794
Reaction score
6,445
wow-most-watch-softball-game-ever-v0-8xu0uu8nnu6f1.jpeg


84042085007-aem-texas-vs-texas-tech-wcws-game-120.jpg


01hzgevekc5avv63hkjy.jpg


convert


convert




ESPN set viewership records for each WCWS game: The first and second games each drew 2.1 million viewers to set Game 1 and Game 2 records of the WCWS championship series.
Making its third WCWS finals appearance in four years, Texas beat its in-state rival for the program's first-ever national championship in softball. Teagan Kavan led the way, allowing no earned runs over 31 2/3 innings at the WCWS en route to being named the Most Outstanding Player.
 
payton said:
wow-most-watch-softball-game-ever-v0-8xu0uu8nnu6f1.jpeg


84042085007-aem-texas-vs-texas-tech-wcws-game-120.jpg


01hzgevekc5avv63hkjy.jpg


convert


convert




ESPN set viewership records for each WCWS game: The first and second games each drew 2.1 million viewers to set Game 1 and Game 2 records of the WCWS championship series.
Making its third WCWS finals appearance in four years, Texas beat its in-state rival for the program's first-ever national championship in softball. Teagan Kavan led the way, allowing no earned runs over 31 2/3 innings at the WCWS en route to being named the Most Outstanding Player.
Click to expand...
tenor.gif
 
Softball? Is that an even less exciting version of Baseball?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
Opinion NY Times: How the War Over Trans Athletes Tore a Volleyball Team Apart
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
3K
cottagecheesefan
cottagecheesefan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,046
Messages
57,446,151
Members
175,718
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top