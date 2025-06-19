Women's College World Series Game 3 draws highest audience ever for college softball game at 2.4M viewers

payton
⛤
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 2,794
- Reaction score
- 6,445
ESPN set viewership records for each WCWS game: The first and second games each drew 2.1 million viewers to set Game 1 and Game 2 records of the WCWS championship series.
Making its third WCWS finals appearance in four years, Texas beat its in-state rival for the program's first-ever national championship in softball. Teagan Kavan led the way, allowing no earned runs over 31 2/3 innings at the WCWS en route to being named the Most Outstanding Player.