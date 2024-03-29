Crime Women Punched in the Face (knockout game on ladies)

it's been a few days since this story broke, didnt see it here, but had to let it settle for a bit to see what's going on.
apparently, young ladies are being punched by presumably men, dont want to misgender the accused, but it seems like the most f'd up thing to do, even if victims likely voted for this fatherless behavior.

I'm not going to victim blame, but ladies need a good dose of self awareness, beware of surroundings, and protect yourself, stuff like this can go viral and spread to other inner cities like it did the knockout game.

I was thinking it was one dude causing havoc, and he did get caught, but there are other cases not linked and it's happening in different places


This lady got cracked, broke her jaw, dude is not bail eligible, released......

coming to a city near you, equal rights, and equal lefts
 
If you sucker punch a skinny woman and fail to knock her out, I know why your bitch ass isn't trying anything with men. lol
 
As someone from California, there is nothing I hate more than these "YOU VOTED FOR IT!" narratives.

Just because you live in a blue state doesn't automatically make you a shitlib, and not all lefties are in favor of these policies.
 
