





it's been a few days since this story broke, didnt see it here, but had to let it settle for a bit to see what's going on.

apparently, young ladies are being punched by presumably men, dont want to misgender the accused, but it seems like the most f'd up thing to do, even if victims likely voted for this fatherless behavior.



I'm not going to victim blame, but ladies need a good dose of self awareness, beware of surroundings, and protect yourself, stuff like this can go viral and spread to other inner cities like it did the knockout game.



I was thinking it was one dude causing havoc, and he did get caught, but there are other cases not linked and it's happening in different places





This lady got cracked, broke her jaw, dude is not bail eligible, released......



coming to a city near you, equal rights, and equal lefts

