Social Women on reddit asked if they would rather date a Trump supporter or a guy who messes around with transwomen. Here's what they said

Basically 90% of the women said they'd prefer a guy who sleeps with trans than someone who supports Trump. My question for you all is

1. Do you agree with what these ladies are saying?

2. Do you think they are being honest or just saying what they feel should be expected of them as being on the left?

3. Do you think the women who responded are even remotely representative of the general female population?
 
Basically 90% of the women said they'd prefer a guy who sleeps with trans than someone who supports Trump. My question for you all is

1. Do you agree with what these ladies are saying?

2. Do you think they are being honest or just saying what they feel should be expected of them as being on the left?

3. Do you think the women who responded are even remotely representative of the general female population?
90% of the women said trans lovers?

It's more like the opposite. Read the thread again.
 
Pitting a fetish against a political ideology is kind of a weird basis for a poll imo.
 
1. Do you agree with what these ladies are saying?
What’s there to agree with exactly? Women are giving their attraction preference. Unless you are asking a bunch of dudes on an mma forum if they share the same attractions.
 
Who the hell cares about a reddit poll? You read the comments by those degenerates on there? I would disregard any poll on there, especially one where they ask western women something. It is a freaking fantasyland
 
90% of the women said trans lovers?

It's more like the opposite. Read the thread again.
I think you are reading it wrong. Look at how the question is asked in the title and then read the comments. Mostly all the women are saying Trump supporters are more unattractive
 
