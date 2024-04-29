GolovKing
Basically 90% of the women said they'd prefer a guy who sleeps with trans than someone who supports Trump. My question for you all is
1. Do you agree with what these ladies are saying?
2. Do you think they are being honest or just saying what they feel should be expected of them as being on the left?
3. Do you think the women who responded are even remotely representative of the general female population?