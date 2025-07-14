Joe_Armstrong
Give me your best women logic
In their dating profile it usually says : I think communication is really important.
But when you're dating her a few months, and she doesn't look happy, and you ask her :
Is something wrong ? Most of them say 'No, there's nothing'
When there's obviously something
