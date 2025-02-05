  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Women just don’t get it sometimes

Zebra Cheeks

Zebra Cheeks

Cheeky Bastard
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
47,466
Reaction score
106,721
My favorite movie is miracle on ice. Anyone familiar with this movie will recall the scene where all these kids are fighting and hitting each other at practice because of their rivalries.

The coach gets so pissed he makes them do suicides even after the arena shuts the lights off. People puking, bleeding, getting hurt….and he just blows the whistle “AGAIN”.

Every so often he stops the players and asks them, “what team do you play for?” And he makes them keep going until the answer is “team USA”

But I don’t need to tell you all this because every man alive knows what I’m talking about, and if you don’t, put your phone down and go do your homework immediately and report back once you’ve watched.

Anyways, I’m sitting there with my hair standing up on my neck and my arm hair erect. And my wife just goes “this movies kind of stupid.”

I’m sorry…what the fuck did you just say? Do you have a soul? Are you alive? Did a demon claim your heart in the womb?

You can sit here and show a women auburns returned punt for a title and they’ll just be like “cool”….”cool”?!?!? THATS IT?!?!?!



What the fuck is wrong with them I don’t get it.
 
Back when I was married, my then wife and I decided that we would take interest in each others shows and that we'd watch a show we like with the other. The show she chose was the Kardashians. I absolutely did not want to watch the Kardashians, so the show I chose was Cutlery Corner on QVC, even though I didn't watch the show. She didn't last a single show and I got out of the Kardashians. But just to prove a point I listened to Tom O'Dell on Cutlery Corner try to huck knives on TV for a year. Never bought a one.
 
Other said:
Back when I was married, my then wife and I decided that we would take interest in each others shows and that we'd watch a show we like with the other. The show she chose was the Kardashians. I absolutely did not want to watch the Kardashians, so the show I chose was Cutlery Corner on QVC, even though I didn't watch the show. She didn't last a single show and I got out of the Kardashians. But just to prove a point I listened to Tom O'Dell on Cutlery Corner try to huck knives on TV for a year. Never bought a one.
Click to expand...
See if I wanted to drive her nuts id just pick anything with subtitles cause she can’t read them fast enough and gets angry
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
See if I wanted to drive her nuts id just pick anything with subtitles cause she can’t read them fast enough and gets angry
Click to expand...
Watch the Seventh Seal on YouTube with her. Do eeeeeeeet
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
See if I wanted to drive her nuts id just pick anything with subtitles cause she can’t read them fast enough and gets angry
Click to expand...
Watch a movie that doesn't need them on, just for funsies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,820
Messages
56,854,787
Members
175,431
Latest member
DumpsterBaby

Share this page

Back
Top