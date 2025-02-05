Women just don’t get it sometimes

My favorite movie is miracle on ice. Anyone familiar with this movie will recall the scene where all these kids are fighting and hitting each other at practice because of their rivalries.



The coach gets so pissed he makes them do suicides even after the arena shuts the lights off. People puking, bleeding, getting hurt….and he just blows the whistle “AGAIN”.



Every so often he stops the players and asks them, “what team do you play for?” And he makes them keep going until the answer is “team USA”



But I don’t need to tell you all this because every man alive knows what I’m talking about, and if you don’t, put your phone down and go do your homework immediately and report back once you’ve watched.



Anyways, I’m sitting there with my hair standing up on my neck and my arm hair erect. And my wife just goes “this movies kind of stupid.”



I’m sorry…what the fuck did you just say? Do you have a soul? Are you alive? Did a demon claim your heart in the womb?



You can sit here and show a women auburns returned punt for a title and they’ll just be like “cool”….”cool”?!?!? THATS IT?!?!?!







What the fuck is wrong with them I don’t get it.