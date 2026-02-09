F1980
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,636
- Reaction score
- 4,387
Despite Trump’s efforts, airline DEI programs are still risking people’s lives
Three million Americans will board a plane today assuming the pilot earned that seat through merit. They shouldn’t. For decades, airlines have subordinated safety to diversity quotas. The Federal A…
nypost.com
Airplane crashes are very rare, but from the few of them that have happened, 50% of them happened with women pilots and minority pilots, who only make up 10% of pilots in total.
It’s not that women and minorities are inherently unable to fly planes, but in practice, pressure for affirmative action too often leads airlines to lower their standards to meet quotas.