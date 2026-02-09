  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Women and minorities make up 10% of Airline pilots, but cause 50% of all crashes

Despite Trump’s efforts, airline DEI programs are still risking people’s lives

Three million Americans will board a plane today assuming the pilot earned that seat through merit. They shouldn’t. For decades, airlines have subordinated safety to diversity quotas. The Federal A…
Airplane crashes are very rare, but from the few of them that have happened, 50% of them happened with women pilots and minority pilots, who only make up 10% of pilots in total.

It’s not that women and minorities are inherently unable to fly planes, but in practice, pressure for affirmative action too often leads airlines to lower their standards to meet quotas.
“pressure for affirmative action too often leads airlines to lower their standards to meet quotas.”

I’d love any evidence what so ever that substantiates the claim from article
 
Why do you think 10% make up for 50% of the plane crashes if not for unqualified pilots?
 
The article cites 8 crashes in 26 years….quite the revelation pulled from such a sample size.

I asked ChatGPT how many flights have happened over just a 20 year span domestically and it is approximately 300 million.

I am not sure that 4 crashes involving minorities and/or women in a 26 year timespan constitute a Sherdog thread let alone a NYpost article….but you do you.
 
No idea.

Do you have evidence that airlines are lowering standards for women or POC?
 
"Women and blacks shouldn't have a white man's job" is what the thread should read, instead.

Some white man pilot recently tried to turn off the plane mid air and kill everyone.
 
