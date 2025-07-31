Spoiler: Graphs







It seems there has been a trend in the last few years that people, in particular women, who identify as "liberal," have more mental health issues. I don't want this to be a political topic but rather a social and psychological one.There are way too many graphs to embed so I'm only doing a few of them. We're seeing an overall increase in people having depression, mental health issue, or just being less happy. Women tend to be less happy than men, liberals seem less happy than conservatives, and liberal women are doing the worst.My thoughts:1. Women are crazy tbh. Conservative, liberal, western, eastern, religious, or atheist, it doesn't matter. From my experience, women will always find something to be unhappy about it.2. It does seem like having a mental illness nowadays is a flex. Everybody has a condition, everybody has a therapist, especially women. Women seem to love flexing "Ls" on social media. As a society we went from stigmatizing mental illness and over shot it to using it as a flex. And it's more important for women to be "part of the group" than it is for men. It makes me wonder how much of it is an actual mental illness and how much of it is trying to fit in. I think this skews the data.3. I do think inflation, wage stagnation, and housing prices have made it harder for the newer generations so that definitely is a factor for younger people feeling less happy.4. By definition liberals are less happy than conservative. Liberal see problems in the current status quo and want change while conservatives think the current status quo is good and want things to remain the same or even want to go back to "better days."This one is interesting. People in general, but especially women, are less satisfied with the treatment of women as time goes on. It would seem to me that the treatment of women and gender equality has improved over the years, at least in the west, but women are more unhappy than ever.What do you guys think? Do you think liberal women nowadays are less happy from personal experience?I can't tell because my personal experience doesn't correspond to the data. I've dated women from a lot of different cultures some of whom were more conservative and others more liberal. And they were generally all nuts. Some women were as conservative or liberal as it suited them. One of my first girlfriends was a homophobic feminist who wanted the draft to come back. She might have just hated men.