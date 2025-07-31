  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Women and Mental Health

It seems there has been a trend in the last few years that people, in particular women, who identify as "liberal," have more mental health issues. I don't want this to be a political topic but rather a social and psychological one.

There are way too many graphs to embed so I'm only doing a few of them. We're seeing an overall increase in people having depression, mental health issue, or just being less happy. Women tend to be less happy than men, liberals seem less happy than conservatives, and liberal women are doing the worst.

My thoughts:
1. Women are crazy tbh. Conservative, liberal, western, eastern, religious, or atheist, it doesn't matter. From my experience, women will always find something to be unhappy about it.

2. It does seem like having a mental illness nowadays is a flex. Everybody has a condition, everybody has a therapist, especially women. Women seem to love flexing "Ls" on social media. As a society we went from stigmatizing mental illness and over shot it to using it as a flex. And it's more important for women to be "part of the group" than it is for men. It makes me wonder how much of it is an actual mental illness and how much of it is trying to fit in. I think this skews the data.

3. I do think inflation, wage stagnation, and housing prices have made it harder for the newer generations so that definitely is a factor for younger people feeling less happy.

4. By definition liberals are less happy than conservative. Liberal see problems in the current status quo and want change while conservatives think the current status quo is good and want things to remain the same or even want to go back to "better days."

EzDBthfXAAASR26.jpg

lifesatisfactionifs-w640.png

2ef20560-9f6d-4c74-9360-311686d99d00_1600x900.png

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F4dab1690-e352-450e-a693-58ec03e0968a_1600x891.png

This one is interesting. People in general, but especially women, are less satisfied with the treatment of women as time goes on. It would seem to me that the treatment of women and gender equality has improved over the years, at least in the west, but women are more unhappy than ever.
image.png


What do you guys think? Do you think liberal women nowadays are less happy from personal experience?

I can't tell because my personal experience doesn't correspond to the data. I've dated women from a lot of different cultures some of whom were more conservative and others more liberal. And they were generally all nuts. Some women were as conservative or liberal as it suited them. One of my first girlfriends was a homophobic feminist who wanted the draft to come back. She might have just hated men.
 
I think you have too much time on your hands..

Also -----> WR
 
Just to condense OPs thoughts — it is based on real data. Inherently political topic though

And what he either said or wanted to say is that religion and family make women (and men) happy

A religion

We’re talking millenium old traditions that contradict science. It’s just hard to reprogram yourself if you don’t believe in that.

B family

Big issue. I think we’re all agreed on that. I also think that’s why a lot of women are fucking with the country music vibes right now. That traditional way of life is appealing

That being said.. you’ve got millions of college educated women working white collar Jobs. That’s a big pillar of our economy. All of em can’t just become full time Moms. Not just for their sake but for ours

So there. That’s both sides of the issue. Yes, a lot of women would be happier living the simple life.. but it’s not that easy.


And finally —- even if country music has good values.. it’s still fucking gay man. That shit sucks. I hate it
 
I think this is War Room material. It's sad to see the consistent decline of women's mental health. It seems the "Sexual Revolution" did not serve them well, because those numbers have been dropping since then.
 
Having this much free time to worry about women who don't care about your fat ass is a sign of mental illness, lol.
 
