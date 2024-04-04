Woman with world's longest legs opens up about her daily struggles Maci Currin, from Austin, Texas, boasts statuesque legs measuring 53.3 and 52.8 inches - and has held the record for four consecutive years for the longest of any female in the world.

A woman who holds the world record for having the longest legs has candidly laid bare her daily battles - after struggling to find clothes that fit.Maci Currin, from Austin, Texas, boasts statuesque legs - one of which measures at 53.3 inches while the other is 52.8 inches - and has held the record for four consecutive years for the longest of any female in the world.The 21-year-old, who stands tall at 6ft 10ins, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing clips of herself demonstrating her incredible height.She revealed that she gets a 'lot of mixed reactions' - including being compared to horror movies characters by trolls - but claims she loves being unique.'If someone is going to hate, they hate because they don't understand,' Maci dished. '[I am also] called horror movie characters, like Slenderman.The young woman also struggles with dating - having shared a video recounting how men say they don't like kissing her in public because of the height difference.