Social Woman with the world's longest legs is open about her Struggles

www.dailymail.co.uk

Woman with world's longest legs opens up about her daily struggles

Maci Currin, from Austin, Texas, boasts statuesque legs measuring 53.3 and 52.8 inches - and has held the record for four consecutive years for the longest of any female in the world.
A woman who holds the world record for having the longest legs has candidly laid bare her daily battles - after struggling to find clothes that fit.

Maci Currin, from Austin, Texas, boasts statuesque legs - one of which measures at 53.3 inches while the other is 52.8 inches - and has held the record for four consecutive years for the longest of any female in the world.

The 21-year-old, who stands tall at 6ft 10ins, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing clips of herself demonstrating her incredible height.




She revealed that she gets a 'lot of mixed reactions' - including being compared to horror movies characters by trolls - but claims she loves being unique.

83197459-13268131-image-m-45_1712155114572.jpg


'If someone is going to hate, they hate because they don't understand,' Maci dished. '[I am also] called horror movie characters, like Slenderman.

140606-slender-man-mn-735.jpg


The young woman also struggles with dating - having shared a video recounting how men say they don't like kissing her in public because of the height difference.

83197437-13268131-image-m-100_1712157691897.jpg
 
Her wearing heels makes as much sense as Selma Hayek wearing push-up bras.
 
