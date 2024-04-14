Woman threatening to get me fired

I work for the federal government. I have had this position for 2.5 years.



About a year ago, I began seeing a woman who I met on a dating app. She has told me that she wants to have a baby and I am kinda into that. Like, it turns me on, but every time we're together I pull out because I am afraid she just wants to use me for child support.



Ever since I first started seeing her a year ago, she is always asking me for help. She has used every excuse in the book claiming that she is always running out of gas, is starving and needs money for food, etc. I have helped her before but have stopped doing that and now volunteer to come get her and bring gas or to cook for her. Last time we were together, I brought dinner and didn't give her money.



One time last year, I came over and helped her and as soon as I did, she made some excuse about having to leave for an emergency and we didn't sleep together. The next time she asked for help, I told her I would help her after we finished trying, which is code for trying to have a baby, even though I always pull out.



I felt ashamed about the whole situation, like I have no dignity allowing this woman to play me like a dumb trick. So, I have been lessening my contact with her and have committed to semen retention unless I meet a woman who I would want to have a family with. I don't think this woman is a good candidate because she lies to me and she is in her early 40s so it would be a high risk pregnancy.



We've been through this before with me reducing contact with her. Last time, she threatened to call my work and tell them that I smoke marijuana. I am prescribed marijuana by my doctor in my old state, but it is not legal here. I was scared that maybe I would be tested and fired, so I met her, had sex with her again, and helped her. Then I gave up marijuana. That was a few weeks ago and I'm confident that I could pass everything except for a hair test at this point.



I then tried to end things cordially again but it didn't work. We met and had sex a couple more times. Last time I just brought her some dinner and then we had sex with me pulling out at the end like I always do.



Well, today, while I was working, she told me that she needs $50 and said that if I don't send it, she will contact my bosses this time and show them the texts from last year where I said that I would only help her after we finished trying, accusing me of soliciting her for prostitution.



I don't think she has a strong case. I have texts and video recordings of her saying that she wants to have my baby. But I am still afraid of her. I've seen guys get destroyed over less than that.



I told her no and said that I am not guilty of this. I asked her to share any evidence of this and she has not but is insisting that she has incriminating texts. I actually deleted and blocked her more than once but she texts me from new phone numbers. I don't think I ever said anything too incriminating but, still, I did say in a text last year that I would only help her after we finished trying due to the previous experience.



I know I've behaved like a loser to be in this situation in the first place. I really hate how I have let my lust control my actions and that is part of the reason I have made a vow to commit to semen retention. I should be in control of my desires and living an honorable life.



So, I have decided not to send her the money because she will just ask for more and more. I went through this recently with the marijuana issue which is part of why I quit as well as wanting to be master of myself. I should not be a slave to a plant. I have a lot of anxiety from quitting weed and this new threat but I'm committed to being a better version of myself and trying not to be a creep anymore.



I know it's a long post but I wanted to share with you guys. I will probably get some flack for my disgusting actions this past year but I need to own up to my actions and face it like a man. I'm sick of living in fear like this.