ipowerslapmywife said: Nothing stops anyone from moving to another country. Why do you think immigrants move here instead of communist countries? Click to expand...

We're going to fix our shitholes instead. And even if we were willing to leave Capitalism doesn't leave socialism alone to just exist. Thats not a thing that happens. It is a cancer that wants to grow forever. Its not a "you do me and you do you" ideology. Not that Communism neccessarily is either but it does not require the expansion part to survive.Also this protest is about climate change. It requires global change. Our world can't be saved unless capitalism is destroyed. Its not about what makes an individual happy or comftorable. Its about stopping the destruction of our world via shareholders. If one runs to an imagingary socialist utopia they will not be free from climate change and the consequences that come from that. The weather doesn't recognize human borders or ideology. It doesn't discrminate based on who deserves it and who doesn't.