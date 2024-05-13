Social Woman teaches how to deal with protestors

Palhares ain't doing nothing. They should hire him. They won't be crawling back in the middle of the road after he pulls them off.
 
Wearing your fascism on your sleeve?

Imagine thinking the people trying to save the world from capitalism are the bad guys?
 
Sitting in the middle of the street only affects normal people. It’s dumb and childish, these left wing protesters whine about everything and likely don’t have a job so they have all the free time to inconvenience ones who do have jobs and lives
 
Yes the time to inconvienance filthy collaboraters who are contributing to shareholder profit. Oh no they're being inconvienanced what a fucking tragedy how dare any consequences befall the people who are responsible for everything. "Normal people" or normies are just trash who don't question the world around them and just live their lives perfectly content regardless of the time period they were born into. Those people deserve no respect no consideration and no deference. Because they are the ones who make protesting neccessary.

Imagine thinking working for someone else was a fucking brag.

We live in a capitalist country you're supposed to be complaining.
 
Nothing stops anyone from moving to another country. Why do you think immigrants move here instead of communist countries?
 
We're going to fix our shitholes instead. And even if we were willing to leave Capitalism doesn't leave socialism alone to just exist. Thats not a thing that happens. It is a cancer that wants to grow forever. Its not a "you do me and you do you" ideology. Not that Communism neccessarily is either but it does not require the expansion part to survive.

Also this protest is about climate change. It requires global change. Our world can't be saved unless capitalism is destroyed. Its not about what makes an individual happy or comftorable. Its about stopping the destruction of our world via shareholders. If one runs to an imagingary socialist utopia they will not be free from climate change and the consequences that come from that. The weather doesn't recognize human borders or ideology. It doesn't discrminate based on who deserves it and who doesn't.
 
