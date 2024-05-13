ipowerslapmywife
Sitting in the middle of the street only affects normal people. It’s dumb and childish, these left wing protesters whine about everything and likely don’t have a job so they have all the free time to inconvenience ones who do have jobs and livesWearing your fascism on your sleeve?
Imagine thinking the people trying to save the world from capitalism are the bad guys?
Nothing stops anyone from moving to another country. Why do you think immigrants move here instead of communist countries?Yes the time to inconvienance filthy collaboraters who are contributing to shareholder profit.
Imagine thinking your own enslavement was a brag.
We live in a capitalist country you're supposed to be whining.
