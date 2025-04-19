Law Woman sues the Military for being too old to join the Military

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,611
Reaction score
8,147
lawyer-amanda-reynolds-41-poses-102847646.jpg



Reynolds, who is representing herself in her Brooklyn Federal Court age-discrimination case against the US Navy, claimed she was “sworn into” the Navy in Brooklyn in 2018 but “was never assigned anywhere or deployed.”
Reynolds filled out “enlistment paperwork” in 2019, according to the Navy, which had “no record of service” for her.

She then moved to Utah where she worked as a lawyer and revisited her enlistment in 2020. But she was was arrested in July 2020 for allegedly driving under the influence, a misdemeanor which was dismissed in 2023, court records show.
She returned to Long Island and again chased her dreams of joining the SEALs, but found recruiters were quick to urge her to use her legal skills in the military’s Judge Advocate General.
She claims recruiters told her that “age waivers were always obtainable.”
“I was really gearing up to participate in the pipeline process, really taking all the right steps to proceed with the application,” she said. But the app “was not submitted” by recruiters and “unjustifiably delayed,” she claimed.

The US Navy officials failed to advance Amanda S. Reynolds’ application, then told her in the fall that she would no longer qualify for Naval Officer Training Command in Newport, RI, because she’d be over the age limit of 42 by the time she graduated, according to court papers.
nypost.com

Wannabe GI Jane sues Navy after her dream of becoming Navy SEAL comes to a crashing end over age

Amanda Reynolds of Woodbury said she would like her chance to join the US Navy SEALs.
nypost.com nypost.com

She's delusional if she believes the Navy will seek Seals at that age.
By the time she finishes Basic Training, Tech School, and Officer Training, she'll be 46 years old. There's a reason why Military Recruiters poach teenagers from high school when they're 17 years old.
 
Last edited:
Yea way too old for spec ops

Grunt infantry you could argue since average age in ukraine conflict is around 43 but still standards are standards
 
Age waivers do exist and they’re usually adjudicated based on the position that person is trying to get in the military. As a lawyer she definitely could join with an age waiver and it almost certainly would get approved, provided she doesn’t have a history of malpractice or something.

Her trying to join as a Seal is the obviously not getting approved. I don’t know what that training pipeline even entails.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GreatSaintGuillotine
Law Military Freezes Sexual Assault Prevention Training in Response to Anti DEI EO
2
Replies
35
Views
545
Crazy Source
Crazy Source
LeonardoBjj
International Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians
Replies
1
Views
81
Mr.Maelstrom
Mr.Maelstrom

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,809
Messages
57,186,931
Members
175,574
Latest member
nicos18

Share this page

Back
Top