Wannabe GI Jane sues Navy after her dream of becoming Navy SEAL comes to a crashing end over age Amanda Reynolds of Woodbury said she would like her chance to join the US Navy SEALs.

Reynolds, who is representing herself in her Brooklyn Federal Court age-discrimination case against the US Navy, claimed she was “sworn into” the Navy in Brooklyn in 2018 but “was never assigned anywhere or deployed.”Reynolds filled out “enlistment paperwork” in 2019, according to the Navy, which had “no record of service” for her.She then moved to Utah where she worked as a lawyer and revisited her enlistment in 2020. But she was was arrested in July 2020 for allegedly driving under the influence, a misdemeanor which was dismissed in 2023, court records show.She returned to Long Island and again chased her dreams of joining the SEALs, but found recruiters were quick to urge her to use her legal skills in the military’s Judge Advocate General.She claims recruiters told her that “age waivers were always obtainable.”“I was really gearing up to participate in the pipeline process, really taking all the right steps to proceed with the application,” she said. But the app “was not submitted” by recruiters and “unjustifiably delayed,” she claimed.The US Navy officials failed to advance Amanda S. Reynolds’ application, then told her in the fall that she would no longer qualify for Naval Officer Training Command in Newport, RI, because she’d be over the age limit of 42 by the time she graduated, according to court papers.She's delusional if she believes the Navy will seek Seals at that age.By the time she finishes Basic Training, Tech School, and Officer Training, she'll be 46 years old. There's a reason why Military Recruiters poach teenagers from high school when they're 17 years old.