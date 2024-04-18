Woman in parking lot wants that Maycee Barber smoke!

BEATDOWNS said:


Lmao

Other examples of people getting tough with pro fighters? Donald Cerrone said said some dude punched him in the face in a Walgreens parking lot. Lol o_O
Click to expand...

That Karen was so close to getting KO'd by the shockwave from Maycee Barber's wheel kick

33dc672ba509cc001c558df889d32cd9f591bd32.gif
 
Ladies n gents we have our next WMMA headliner
 
Good restraint shown by Maycee. Props for that. And there is zero chance that lady knew who she was.

Maycee would have pounded the piss out of her.

As any pro fighter would with a civilian.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
This one is hilarious



The Bourbon Street Bitch. Ha ha
Click to expand...


TO BE FAIR.

If you tell a grown man to suck your dick you're definitely gonna get punched in the face lmao
 
I wonder who provoked who. Impossible to know what started it off but im happy that lady lucked out on a beatdown.
 
She should watch her mouth or else Maycee might beat her by split decision
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Law Attorney poops in pringles can; throws it in the parking lot of victim-advocacy center
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Law Talkin’ Guy
Law Talkin’ Guy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,589
Messages
55,429,264
Members
174,775
Latest member
shawn_bogart

Share this page

Back
Top