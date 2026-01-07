Siver!
Haven't actually seen a thread yet, which is bizarre.
It's unreal that the government would defend it without a second thought, too, no investigation, no time taken to assess all the details, just going with a generic claim that scarcely appears feasible from the video:
The Department of Homeland Security described the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism" and said the ICE agent "saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."
Surreal.
Turn off the lights, America is absolutely done.
Do not dare protest.
Do not disrupt.
Do not stand up.
https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/video-shows-moment-ice-agent-fatally-shot-woman-in-minneapolis
