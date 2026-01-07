Crime Woman in Minneapolis Executed by ICE Officers; White House Reflexively Hand Waves Murder

Haven't actually seen a thread yet, which is bizarre.


It's unreal that the government would defend it without a second thought, too, no investigation, no time taken to assess all the details, just going with a generic claim that scarcely appears feasible from the video:



The Department of Homeland Security described the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism" and said the ICE agent "saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."
Surreal.

Turn off the lights, America is absolutely done.
Do not dare protest.
Do not disrupt.
Do not stand up.
 
Is this one of those "legal observers" I keep hearing about? Don't comply with orders being given to you by federal agents...........what do you expect to happen <Fedor23> <WhatIsThis>

Darwin Award 2026
 
Don't really agree with them saying that the lady "weaponized" her car and attempted to run the guy over. Her wheels looked like they are turned to the right to drive away from the guy. Also don't like when cops put themselves directly in front of a car that might be looking to escape.

However, driving in the direction of a cop with his gun pulled so close can likely end up with the driver getting shot. Also the person behind the vehicle with the white hat on is lucky they didn't catch one as well.
 
If we don't allow government officials to execute people who don't follow their verbal instructions, there is no way that the country can function. It is literally a basic requirement for civilization. Sorry if that hurts anybody's feelings
 
Spounman said:
Is this one of those "legal observers" I keep hearing about? Don't comply with orders being given to you by federal agents...........what do you expect to happen <Fedor23> <WhatIsThis>

Darwin Award 2026
Click to expand...
thank fucking god our founding fathers didn't think like you. we'd be eating tea and crumpets with our trousers up to our nipples.
 
gentel said:
We are now at the "brownshirts shooting civilians in the streets" level of fascism
Click to expand...

It wouldn't even be so bad if the government showed some level of concern in the immediate aftermath.

You can see what US citizens' lives mean to this administration.

Even if, somehow, the brownshirt were proven right, the least you could show is some concern.
 
Poon Goon said:
Don't really agree with them saying that the lady "weaponized" her car and attempted to run the guy over. Her wheels looked like they are turned to the right to drive away from the guy. Also don't like when cops put themselves directly in front of a car that might be looking to escape.

However, driving in the direction of a cop with his gun pulled so close can likely end up with the driver getting shot. Also the person behind the vehicle with the white hat on is lucky they didn't catch one as well.
Click to expand...
Yes, not sure why he'd put himself in front of the SUV in the first place. I would have tried to get out of the way rather than pulling out my gun and firing. She might not have even seen him there, if she was focused on the agent at her drivers side window. Either way, if she complied and sorted it out she wouldn't be dead. I'm not saying comply because the feds are right, I'm saying comply so this very thing doesn't happen.
 
Click to expand...



You like are totally not allowed to just flee from the police when they want to talk to you and or take you into custody . You are also like totally not allowed/shouldn't use your car as a battering ram and or missile on people especially armed people and especially especially armed federal agents.


I'm not really shocked that this dummy got shot or that some chick thought she could do whatever and face zero consequences at all to be honest.
 
Spounman said:
Yes, not sure why he'd put himself in front of the SUV in the first place. I would have tried to get out of the way rather than pulling out my gun and firing. She might not have even seen him there, if she was focused on the agent at her drivers side window. Either way, if she complied and sorted it out she wouldn't be dead. I'm not saying comply because the feds are right, I'm saying comply so this very thing doesn't happen.
Click to expand...

He did get out the way, totally unscathed.

AND pulled out his gun and murdered her.

"Comply or die".
 
Poon Goon said:
Don't really agree with them saying that the lady "weaponized" her car and attempted to run the guy over. Her wheels looked like they are turned to the right to drive away from the guy. Also don't like when cops put themselves directly in front of a car that might be looking to escape.

However, driving in the direction of a cop with his gun pulled so close can likely end up with the driver getting shot. Also the person behind the vehicle with the white hat on is lucky they didn't catch one as well.
Click to expand...

Yea dude. Cops should totally be prepared to let you escape should you not feel like going into custody today. It's almost as if them agents were communicating very clearly that she wasn't free to go and she chose to ignore the reality of the situation to her detriment
 
Gutter Chris said:
You like are totally not allowed to just flee from the police when they want to talk to you and or take you into custody . You are also like totally not allowed/shouldn't use your car as a battering ram and or missile on people especially armed people and especially especially armed federal agents.


I'm not really shocked that this dummy got shot or that some chick thought she could do whatever and face zero consequences at all to be honest.
Click to expand...

Nobody said she was allowed to do any of that.

She wasn't allowed to do a lot of things, but none were capital offences, and the car wasn't being used as a battering ram, nobody nearly died, nobody even nearly got injured, it was being used to make an escape and she was in the process of doing so without harming a single person, ICE or otherwise.
 
