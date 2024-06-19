Woman gets swept out to sea as her boyfriend frantically tries to help save her in Sochi, Russia.

The incident reportedly happened while the couple was visiting from the Russian city of Lipetsk.



The couple could be seen going to the water's edge when massive waves came and swallowed the woman, an unidentified 20-year-old.



The man tried to save her but it was too late.



"The search has not returned any results at this time. The work continues," the Southern Regional Search and Rescue Brigade said.



According to reports, rescuers have expanded their search from "Rivera beach to the Mamayka microdistrict."



They have been searching

for three days







Absolutely horrific