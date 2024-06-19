  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Woman gets swept out to sea as her boyfriend frantically tries to help save her in Sochi, Russia.

The incident reportedly happened while the couple was visiting from the Russian city of Lipetsk.

The couple could be seen going to the water's edge when massive waves came and swallowed the woman, an unidentified 20-year-old.

The man tried to save her but it was too late.

"The search has not returned any results at this time. The work continues," the Southern Regional Search and Rescue Brigade said.

According to reports, rescuers have expanded their search from "Rivera beach to the Mamayka microdistrict."

They have been searching
for three days



Absolutely horrific
 
That wave flattening him towards the end shows how rough those seas were. I've been in water up to the knee that nearly pulls you off your feet. Terrible stuff that seems harmless initially. Looks like her name was Diana Belyaeva an aspiring 20 yr old model.
1718826221083.jpeg
 
Last edited:
That's terrible. Two young lovers out enjoying each others company and just like that, she's gone
 
That's unfortunate. I'm not sure what they were thinking even near the beginning. She looks like she's never been in water before. RIP.
 
Dam that sucks , guy didn’t know how to swim either

Going to be extra careful when i visit Indonesia . A subduction zone giant quake /tsunami out of nowhere is looming in my brain
 
Obviously unlucky that his girlfriend got swallowed by the ocean, but dude was pretty lucky it's on video. He'd probably be arrested and accused of murder if it wasn't, because nobody going to believe "yeah, we were walking on the beach and the ocean just snatched her up and swallowed her". They'd just start rifling through his texts, emails and internet searches and credit card purchases looking for every argument they had or any suspicious purchases.
 
The sea was angry that day my friends, like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli…
 
How do you say, "Darwin Award" in Russian? :rolleyes:

Seriously, even strong swimmers need to treat the ocean with the utmost respect. Going anywhere near rough sea when you can't swim at all is a tragedy waiting to happen. And in this case, they didn't have to wait long.
 
RIP. Poor kids didn't realize what they were messing with until it was too late.
 
tenor.gif
 
Did it seem like he didn't think it was a good idea and she was being dumb?! That's the feeling that I get from it. Reminds me of the type of girl that only thinks of herself. Throw herself from a moving vehicle because she didn't get her way type. The sound and visual wasn't enough to deter. And sherbros tell other sherbros how low their iq's are. What is her iq rating Mayberry bros?
 
