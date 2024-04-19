Crime Woman Freed After Killing 2 Month Old Daughter Due To Incompetent Prosecutor

www.dailymail.co.uk

Judge lets methed-up mom walk free after she smothered baby girl

Dacia Lacey, 32, walked free after a judge ruled that prosecutors brought inappropriate charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, while stressing that she was 'not innocent.'
Wow, the dangers of not bringing the right charges. The judge simply told her she wasn't innocent but she was not guilty of the charges brought against her and had no choice but to let her go. I wonder if they can bring the correct charges or if double jeopardy applies.
 
Should be jailed for that hair alone

Imagine the guy who had one beer and got pulled over by some asshole cop ended up with a bigger punishment than this cunt
 
The judge did a better job than her own lawyer
 
At least she didn’t take an unauthorized tour of the capitol.
 
