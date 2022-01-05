deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 24,099
- Reaction score
- 22,005
https://nypost.com/2022/01/04/tv-star-stephanie-matto-stops-selling-farts-after-health-scare/
She was making $50,000 a week selling jarred farts. She even ate beans, eggs and protein shakes to make them smellier. She ended up with gas pains so bad she thought she was having a heart attack.
She was making $50,000 a week selling jarred farts. She even ate beans, eggs and protein shakes to make them smellier. She ended up with gas pains so bad she thought she was having a heart attack.