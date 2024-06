The news will ignore it because of the race of attacker and victims. Actual news outlets that do cover the horrific attack will label it "random" as if waking up, grabbing a knife, walking past and ignoring everyone of your race to eventually focus your hatred and violence on a mother and child of a different race is "random".



Apologists need to be tarred and feathered and left on display in public until they can face and speak on the inconvenient truths..