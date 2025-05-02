Social Woman calls 5 y/o child a n****r, raises $180,000 on gofundme

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.hi...ial-slur-video-viral-101746158141210-amp.html

Shiloh Hendricks has raised over $180,000 after a video of her allegedly hurling racist phrases at a five-year-old child went viral. In the video, a man can be seen confronting Hendricks for using the ‘N-word’ for a child multiple times. She explains that the child stole a diaper bag from her 18-month-old baby. The man confronted her, calling her out for using a phrase which is used and is offensive to black or dark-skinned people.
Jesus fucking christ, this country is hot garbage. There's no fixing it at this point. Let it all burn.
 
Black kid murders a whitey. Raises 500k. Whitey calls a black kid :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: raises 180k.

This just proves there is no more need for affirmative action.
 
Disgusting cunt. And the people donating to this are as bad as the people donating to karemlo anthony for murdering a white kid, which is why they’re donating. This demonstrates two ends of the same shitty pole-one side donates because they want to be able to use the hard r and the other side wants to be able to stab white people with impunity.
 
nhbbear said:
Disgusting cunt. And the people donating to this are as bad as the people donating to karemlo anthony for murdering a white kid, which is why they’re donating. This demonstrates two ends of the same shitty pole-one side donates because they want to be able to use the hard r and the other side wants to be able to stab white people with impunity.
One has to wonder why these racial stories are getting vaulted into the public consciousness now all the sudden. This kind of stuff does happen more often than people realize

Not to be a conspiracy goof once again, but it feels like we're being distracted away from something
 
White female privilege. I call children :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: and nobody cares. She does it, boom $180k in the bank.
 
We're cracking jokes but, seriously, wtf is wrong with people? You're gonna scream that shit at a 5 year old? And people pay you for doing it? The human race doesn't deserve redemption
 
This is a backlash to the defending and funding of Karmelo Anthony. We're at a tipping point in terms of race relations in this country
 
