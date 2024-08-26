Arizona woman arrested after criticizing city official at council meeting Rebekah Massie claims the arrest violated her First Amendment rights.

This was the most complete video footage that I have come across. I'll see what I can find that is straight from a news source.A lawsuit has already been filed.Prediction:Mayor resigns and the city settles rather than losing in court for violating her first amendment rights.And I have no idea which side of the isle this mayor sits on.