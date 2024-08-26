Death By Samson
This was the most complete video footage that I have come across. I'll see what I can find that is straight from a news source.
Arizona woman arrested after criticizing city official at council meeting
Rebekah Massie claims the arrest violated her First Amendment rights.
mynbc15.com
"An Arizona woman was arrested and cited for trespassing last week after attempting to voice concerns about an official at a city council meeting."
A lawsuit has already been filed.
" The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing the city of Surprise over a local woman being arrested and charged with trespassing after criticizing the city attorney at a meeting on Aug. 20."
Prediction:
Mayor resigns and the city settles rather than losing in court for violating her first amendment rights.
And I have no idea which side of the isle this mayor sits on.
