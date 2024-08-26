Law Woman arrested at Surprise, Arizona city council meeting

Death By Samson

Gold Belt
Mar 3, 2016
15,070
3,983


This was the most complete video footage that I have come across. I'll see what I can find that is straight from a news source.

mynbc15.com

Arizona woman arrested after criticizing city official at council meeting

Rebekah Massie claims the arrest violated her First Amendment rights.
mynbc15.com mynbc15.com

"An Arizona woman was arrested and cited for trespassing last week after attempting to voice concerns about an official at a city council meeting."

A lawsuit has already been filed.




" The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing the city of Surprise over a local woman being arrested and charged with trespassing after criticizing the city attorney at a meeting on Aug. 20."



Prediction:

Mayor resigns and the city settles rather than losing in court for violating her first amendment rights.

And I have no idea which side of the isle this mayor sits on.
 
Death By Samson said:
Mayor resigns and the city settles rather than losing in court
matt-serr.webp
 
Respectful citizens in a public forum still have the right of free speech. Mayor Hall is a scumbag who should get hammered for having her forcefully censored.

She shoulda re-made history and said "Don't taze me bro".​
 
They made a law that you can't criticize them? Crazy

“This is an action taken by the mayor,” Councilman Jack Hastings told The Center Square.

“Simply based on what she was saying, I personally would have left her finish talking,” he added. “I wouldn’t have done it personally.”
Already throwing him under the bus LOL
 
The body language of everyone on the panel with that mayor says everything you need to know.
 
Wow, what an asshat.

He should have invited her to speak at a more appropriate time and actually explained himself rather than trying to be an Overlord.

He forgot he works for her.
 
There was a city council that even allowed a neo nazi to finish his entire speech. It was hilarious in a fucked up way but what's this ladies problem? Words cut too deep? Lol
 
