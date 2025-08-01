  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Woman, 20, found dead with dozens of iPhones glued to her body on Brazilian Bus

Woman, 20, found dead with dozens of iPhones glued to her body

The 20-year-old became unwell during a long-distance journey and passed away before she could be taken to the hospital.
A young woman has died after collapsing on a bus in Brazil with 26 iPhones glued to her body.

The 20-year-old became unwell during a long-distance journey and passed away before she could be taken to the hospital.

Police have now launched an investigation into the bizarre case.

The woman was travelling alone from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo when the bus stopped at a restaurant in Guarapuava, in the central region of Paraná.

Emergency services were called after she complained of breathing difficulties.

She was treated by Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers, who said she was awake but struggling to breathe.

Shortly afterwards, she began to show signs of respiratory distress and appeared to suffer a seizure.

Paramedics attempted to revive her for 45 minutes, but she was declared dead at the scene.

It was while trying to treat her that medics noticed several packages attached to her body. Police later discovered 26 iPhones had been glued directly to her skin.

Officers from the Military Police called in forensic teams from the Scientific Police and Civil Police.

A sniffer dog did not detect any drugs on the woman, but several bottles of alcohol were found in her luggage and seized.

In a statement, Paraná Civil Police said: 'The Paraná Civil Police are investigating the case and awaiting the conclusion of forensic reports to clarify the cause of death.'

@LeonardoBjj what happened here? 🤔
 
According to Forbes, there has been a huge rise in smuggling smartphones in Brazil. In 2024, one in every four devices entered the country by illegal means, climbing from one in 10 since the start of 2023, according to analyst firm IDC.

That's the equivalent of 6.2 million smartphones, and most of them are apparently coming into the country from Paraguay.

It's not yet confirmed if the woman who died had been smuggling the 26 iPhones as police continue their investigation.

Interested to find out if there was something toxic in the glue.
 
