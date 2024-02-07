Social Woke Kindergarten causes students to score less in math and reading

‘Woke Kindergarten’ leader wants US, Israel destroyed: ‘We’ve been trying to end y’all’

A San Francisco Bay-area elementary school was trained by an organization called “Woke Kindergarten,” whose leader wants to see America and Israel destroyed as countries, according to p…
Woke Kindergarten’ leader wants US, Israel destroyed: ‘We’ve been trying to end y’all’

A San Francisco Bay-area elementary school was trained by an organization called “Woke Kindergarten,” whose leader wants to see America and Israel destroyed as countries, according to posts on social media.

According to the website, the head of the organization is “Akiea ‘Ki’ Gross (they/them)” who “is an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten.”

"I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native peoples, against Indigenous people, has no right to exist,” Gross said in a recent Instagram post. “Y’all the demons. Y’all are the villains. We’ve been trying to end y’all. Get free of y’all.”

“I believe in a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” Gross continued.

Gross’ curriculum materials have been used in numerous schools. “Woke Kindergarten” is described on its website as “supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation.”

Glassbrook Elementary in Hayward, California, spent $250,000 in federal funds provided by a program meant to help boost test scores for some of the country’s lowest-performing schools, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. But after two years with “Woke Kindergarten,” students’ scores are reportedly worse.

Less than 12% of the students can read at their grade level and under 4% are proficient in math, a 4% drop in both subjects in the last two years, according to the Chronicle.

Kindergarten kids are taught to hate America, whites, Isreal instead of being to taught how to read, write and do math. The left is a cult.
 
Ann Kasparian an TYT sound like right wingers talking about this. The scores were worse the school is in a poorer district and it was federal funded. The students cannot read or do math.
 
What's always crazy to me is that they didn't know this would be the result at the start. If you focus less on Math and Reading, then you will get poorer results in those fields. However, these kids are amazing at being "offended", screaming non-stop when they don't get their way, fucking up playtime for the other non-woke classes, and pissing their pants during adversity.
 
"Woke kindergarten" vs "Science is evil and the earth is flat" kindergarten.

What a time to be alive. Toss them all on an island to fight it out.
 
White Whale said:

Ann Kasparian an TYT sound like right wingers talking about this. The scores were worse the school is in a poorer district and it was federal funded. The students cannot read or do math.
First time I’ve agreed with Chenk.
 
SKYNET said:
source?
Lol. The nut job schools in the South that teach things like creationism and try to steer students away from science?

You can do the leg work on your own. If I have time later I might re-visit decades old news.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Lol. The nut job schools in the South that teach things like creationism and try to steer students away from science?

You can do the leg work on your own. If I have time later I might re-visit decades old news.
what's so funny? I have zero need to do any legwork and when you find time the later just sit back and have a beer, no need to go out of your way here.

I live in nut job Florida, and my sister and brother in-law both have over 20 years each working in public and private schools. We all have a shared interest in what goes on down here as they parent my 15 year old nephew and my two nieces, age 13 and 10. My curiosity stems from wanting to stamp out all that extreme political nonsense from our schools, that is all.

Pretty sure I would have heard about kindergarten or any schools pushing "flat earth" or "Science is Evil"

That being said, I'm fairly certain you aren't full of shit and would not be making stuff up just to try and deflect.
 
