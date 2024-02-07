‘Woke Kindergarten’ leader wants US, Israel destroyed: ‘We’ve been trying to end y’all’ A San Francisco Bay-area elementary school was trained by an organization called “Woke Kindergarten,” whose leader wants to see America and Israel destroyed as countries, according to p…

Woke Kindergarten’ leader wants US, Israel destroyed: ‘We’ve been trying to end y’all’A San Francisco Bay-area elementary school was trained by an organization called “Woke Kindergarten,” whose leader wants to see America and Israel destroyed as countries, according to posts on social media.According to the website, the head of the organization is “Akiea ‘Ki’ Gross (they/them)” who “is an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten.”"I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native peoples, against Indigenous people, has no right to exist,” Gross said in a recent Instagram post. “Y’all the demons. Y’all are the villains. We’ve been trying to end y’all. Get free of y’all.”“I believe in a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” Gross continued.Gross’ curriculum materials have been used in numerous schools. “Woke Kindergarten” is described on its website as “supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation.”Glassbrook Elementary in Hayward, California, spent $250,000 in federal funds provided by a program meant to help boost test scores for some of the country’s lowest-performing schools, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. But after two years with “Woke Kindergarten,” students’ scores are reportedly worse.Less than 12% of the students can read at their grade level and under 4% are proficient in math, a 4% drop in both subjects in the last two years, according to the Chronicle.Kindergarten kids are taught to hate America, whites, Isreal instead of being to taught how to read, write and do math. The left is a cult.