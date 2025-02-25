  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Woke justice system releasing axe murderer cannibal back into society

You can not make this shit up.


This dude literally hacked a guy to death with an axe, then ate parts of his body including his brain and eyeball, and now just 10 years later he's being let back into society.

Of course we're talking about a black man who killed a white man which makes it ok if you're a woke liberal, the same type that wanted to crucify Daniel Penny.

His doctor, a white woman and almost certainly a leftie, says she has made this decision because he said he would never do it again.

Here are some of the details.

Psychiatric review board approves conditional release of Bridgeport cannibal killer

A psychiatric review board has approved conditional release for a man connected to a troubling murder case in Bridgeport.
tyreesmith.png
 
Hey, hey, welcome to the party America! You got your very own Greyhound Bus cannibal psychopath being treated like a child who just acted out. Bravo!
 
My favourite is the Florida release of a murderer after 18 months.

She killed a guy's wife so she could marry him (and did).

----

US woman in 1990 'killer clown' case released from prison

Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to murdering her husband's first wife while wearing a clown costume.
A women who pleaded guilty in the 1990 murder of her husband's previous wife in Florida has been released from prison.
Sheila Keen-Warren, 61, spent 18 months in prison over her involvement in the infamous "killer clown" case.
Last year, Keen-Warren agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder charges. Authorities said she shot Marlene Warren while dressed up in a clown costume more than 30 years ago.
After years of mystery and intrigue surrounding the killing, investigators tied Keen-Warren to the case and arrested her in 2017, though she maintains her innocence.
Keen-Warren was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2023.
Her release was not unexpected - Florida law offered her credit towards an early release for good behaviour.
"Sheila Keen-Warren will always be an admitted convicted murderer and will wear that stain for every day for the rest of her life," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement Saturday to the Associated Press.
Keen-Warren took the plea deal because she would be released quickly and might otherwise have faced a life sentence if the case went to trial, Greg Rosenfeld, Kenn-Warren's lawyer, told the Associated Press.
"We are absolutely thrilled that Ms. Keen-Warren has been released from prison and is returning to her family," Mr Rosenfeld told the news outlet. "As we've stated from the beginning, she did not commit this crime."
The son of the victim, Joseph Ahrens, told authorities the doorbell rang at their family home and his mother answered the door to a person dressed as a clown. The person handed her some balloons and then shot her in the face.
Authorities said that Keen-Warren was having an affair with the victim's husband but it wasn't until DNA testing improved that investigators connected Keen-Warren to the crime.
In 2002, Keen-Warren married Michael Warren.

---

But at least she has to live with the knowledge she's a murderer. That'll show her.
 
His doctor says that Smith has been rehabilitated and is constantly taking medications to help with psychosis and voices in his head.

Doctors did acknowledge that, should he forget to take his medication, he could become a danger to society.
THEN HE ISN’T REHABILITATED!

Rehabilitated would mean that he is over his psychosis and hearing voices WITHOUT constant medication and particularly without a round the clock medical staff making sure he keeps up with the medication.

I see no mention of the strides he made in that area.

He hasn’t killed and eaten somebody since he’s been buckled! Rehabilitated!
 
Brought to mind our Canadian face eater/decapitator/bus patron who was released after 7 years in a psych ward.

Should have been put down the following day. Just like this guy. What a disgusting society we allow.
 
