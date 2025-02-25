Koro_11
You can not make this shit up.
This dude literally hacked a guy to death with an axe, then ate parts of his body including his brain and eyeball, and now just 10 years later he's being let back into society.
Of course we're talking about a black man who killed a white man which makes it ok if you're a woke liberal, the same type that wanted to crucify Daniel Penny.
His doctor, a white woman and almost certainly a leftie, says she has made this decision because he said he would never do it again.
Here are some of the details.
Psychiatric review board approves conditional release of Bridgeport cannibal killer
A psychiatric review board has approved conditional release for a man connected to a troubling murder case in Bridgeport.
www.wfsb.com