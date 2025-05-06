Phlog
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2012
- Messages
- 22,885
- Reaction score
- 11,699
The industrial revolution created such a period of plenty that there is little selection pressure on our genetics.
Woke culture causes a return of survival of the fittest as the people who are poor genetic candidates adopt woke culture and then don't have children.
So gender fluidity, climate change fear, even sensitivity to perceived danger are probably evolved mechanisms by which the species prevents it's genetic destruction in times of plenty.
(Inspired to post by Ed Dutton)
Woke culture causes a return of survival of the fittest as the people who are poor genetic candidates adopt woke culture and then don't have children.
So gender fluidity, climate change fear, even sensitivity to perceived danger are probably evolved mechanisms by which the species prevents it's genetic destruction in times of plenty.
(Inspired to post by Ed Dutton)