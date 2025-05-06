Social Woke eugenics: woke culture is social Darwinism.

Phlog

Phlog

The industrial revolution created such a period of plenty that there is little selection pressure on our genetics.

Woke culture causes a return of survival of the fittest as the people who are poor genetic candidates adopt woke culture and then don't have children.

So gender fluidity, climate change fear, even sensitivity to perceived danger are probably evolved mechanisms by which the species prevents it's genetic destruction in times of plenty.

(Inspired to post by Ed Dutton)
 
pretty sure there is a different non-woke group who support eugenics too
 
Woke culture does seem to weed out the mentally weaker members of society who lean towards coddling and mothering themselves and others. It's no secret that a huge chunk of far-left / wokeist types have a laundry list of mental health issues and need medication just to get themselves through each day.
 
It's most of America. A ton of old people have a ton of prescriptions.
 
If you push that logic, it is also very darwinian in the sense that these mental illness-ridden fucked up woke types are typically in favour of mass immigration, as one of their defects is hate towards once‘s family, traditions, country, etc.

Typically, immigrants come from vigorous cultures with strong traditions and family values, so that it‘s a replacement of home grown weaklings by strong foreign individuals.
 
