Crime Woke DA in Baltimore facing felony perjury charges

These woke DAs continue to find themselves in trouble. Kim foxx for trying to shut down the Juicy investigation. Kim Gardner in St. Louis being investigated at this time as well. Milwaukee DA under investigation as well

now Baltimore DA, Mosby, seems to have lied about COVID relief and was buying properties in Long Beach, the Orlando area, etc.

These people are hell bent on allowing crime because they are corrupt criminals themselves.




Hell, this is why you have the new NYC mayor giving his under qualified brother a plushy job making like 250k/year. They brazen about it too.
 
Don't forget who funded her last campaign

Soros-Zombie.jpg
 
Ooo, even the Baltimore PD release a statement to burn her. It is actually a statement she issued while going after Baltimore police officers and they now using it on her lol

they pissed she attacked them and that her policies has embolden criminals in Baltimore, leading to officers being shot and/or killed

 
I completely missed this thread and I made one on it as well. In my thread, which will be merged justifiably, I also mentioned that she was in the news yesterday for a plea deal she made with an attempted murderer. This man lit his ex girlfriend’s house on fire while she and two others were inside. He was charged with 18 felonies and mosby dropped 17 of the charges and had him plea to one felony serving only six months in jail. She is so fucking crooked as are all these other woke prosecutors like what’s his face in LA, what’s his face in nyc(Alvin brags or something), and the one in philly. Excuse me for not looking those up, I have been looking up other stuff all morning.
 
You get what you voted fot. I wouldn’t be completely surprised if she was re elected by the stupid citizens of Baltimore
 
She'll spin this, and people will believe her...
 
Lol, even the arsonist says there is no way he should be allowed out. He says that these type of policies give the message that you can try to kill people without consequence.

Plus Mosby won't disclose how many similar cases there have been.

 
Every single time I have to deal with people from Baltimore, they’re a complete pain in the ass about everything. Constantly trying to lie or cheat the system. Honestly, Baltimore has Detroit beat for worst city in America.
 
