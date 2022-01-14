cottagecheesefan said: These woke DAs continue to find themselves in trouble. Kim foxx for trying to shut down the Juicy investigation. Kim Gardner in St. Louis being investigated at this time as well. Milwaukee DA under investigation as well



now Baltimore DA, Mosby, seems to have lied about COVID relief and was buying properties in Long Beach, the Orlando area, etc.



These people are hell bent on allowing crime because they are corrupt criminals themselves.









Hell, this is why you have the new NYC mayor giving his under qualified brother a plushy job making like 250k/year. They brazen about it too. Click to expand...

I completely missed this thread and I made one on it as well. In my thread, which will be merged justifiably, I also mentioned that she was in the news yesterday for a plea deal she made with an attempted murderer. This man lit his ex girlfriend’s house on fire while she and two others were inside. He was charged with 18 felonies and mosby dropped 17 of the charges and had him plea to one felony serving only six months in jail. She is so fucking crooked as are all these other woke prosecutors like what’s his face in LA, what’s his face in nyc(Alvin brags or something), and the one in philly. Excuse me for not looking those up, I have been looking up other stuff all morning.