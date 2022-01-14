cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
These woke DAs continue to find themselves in trouble. Kim foxx for trying to shut down the Juicy investigation. Kim Gardner in St. Louis being investigated at this time as well. Milwaukee DA under investigation as well
now Baltimore DA, Mosby, seems to have lied about COVID relief and was buying properties in Long Beach, the Orlando area, etc.
These people are hell bent on allowing crime because they are corrupt criminals themselves.
Hell, this is why you have the new NYC mayor giving his under qualified brother a plushy job making like 250k/year. They brazen about it too.
