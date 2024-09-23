Law Woke Canadian court overrules 'biased' will that left $2.9 million to son, $630,000 to daughter

Helden said:
Meh, good for her
Click to expand...
Also jackass brother. Your sexist mom does something like that, you make it right with your sister after she passes and make it 50-50
 
1. I don't understand how the courts have the ability to do this.. mind blowing.

2. She was still left like $600K lol greedy
 
As immoral as it is to favor one child or another like that for something she can’t change, it’s a total overreach of the state to override a will
 
Sounds like mom was right. Lam sounds like a smart ambitious ball buster without a man.
 
