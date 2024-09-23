Hog-train
"The court ordered the will amended to give Lam 85 per cent of a property that was initially split 50-50 in the will..."
This is some nanny state BS.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
bc.ctvnews.ca