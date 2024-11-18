WODs trash or sometimes useful?

zapataxiv
I know CF isn't exactly well respected around here and I am not tying to be a CFer
but what do you guys think about some of there more weight or bw focused WODs for conditioning or endurance or just a burn out to cap off a week?
stuff like Linda
cleans bench and deads done for time or a bw complex of pushups pull ups and bw squats for time?
or is it better just to look for other programming for work like that?
