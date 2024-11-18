  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

WODs trash or sometimes useful?

I know CF isn't exactly well respected around here and I am not tying to be a CFer
but what do you guys think about some of there more weight or bw focused WODs for conditioning or endurance or just a burn out to cap off a week?
stuff like Linda
cleans bench and deads done for time or a bw complex of pushups pull ups and bw squats for time?
or is it better just to look for other programming for work like that?
 
Some of them offer a decent conditioning alternative to hard running. I would avoid heavy barbell work done for time like Linda. That's a recipe for disaster, especially with an Olympic movement thrown in. Something like Cindy is fun and self-regulating.
 
