cottagecheesefan said: Not surprised since most are just BLM crisis actors who embrace Marxism and hate capitalism and America Click to expand...

I can't stand the WNBA or its players, tbh. They are the worst advocates for themselves. But they aren't 'marxist', just greedy deluded capitalists, like everybody else. I haven't heard anybody wanting a worker co-ops or seizing the means of production.My understanding is that the union expects a giant growith stage with the upcoming tv rights deal and they want to be cut in now with a larger revenue slice, rather than waiting for the league to go in the black first. Their argument is more or less that the first 20 or so years of losses were start up costs and not indicative of future net profits.I dunno, to me the whole thing seems to hinge on Clark and her health and she's only had one season and a lot of right vs left controversy. That's a lot of risk for the owners to be taking. What if she takes a year off for pregnancy and is never the same - that's happened a few times. What if she cools off like Mia Hamm did in the 90s? Tears a knee or achilles?The union will try and use feminism and discrimination to tilt negotiations, and that might have worked 4 years ago. I don't think too many are in the mood for that now.