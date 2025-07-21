  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social WNBA players DEMAND they get "Paid what they are owed"

514355469_1312355557559809_4698567308759791799_n.png

520484912_1259761015595980_6890283913571639762_n.png



image0.jpg
 
How is this political? Should be in the sports sub.
 
Are there pro wnba fans here that can actually justify why they deserve an increased rev share when they are in the red year after year?
 
Not surprised since most are just BLM crisis actors who embrace Marxism and hate capitalism and America
 
I can't stand the WNBA or its players, tbh. They are the worst advocates for themselves. But they aren't 'marxist', just greedy deluded capitalists, like everybody else. I haven't heard anybody wanting a worker co-ops or seizing the means of production.

My understanding is that the union expects a giant growith stage with the upcoming tv rights deal and they want to be cut in now with a larger revenue slice, rather than waiting for the league to go in the black first. Their argument is more or less that the first 20 or so years of losses were start up costs and not indicative of future net profits.

I dunno, to me the whole thing seems to hinge on Clark and her health and she's only had one season and a lot of right vs left controversy. That's a lot of risk for the owners to be taking. What if she takes a year off for pregnancy and is never the same - that's happened a few times. What if she cools off like Mia Hamm did in the 90s? Tears a knee or achilles?

The union will try and use feminism and discrimination to tilt negotiations, and that might have worked 4 years ago. I don't think too many are in the mood for that now.
 
If they want to make NBA money then they should become good enough to play in the NBA (which allows women).

They want to earn more money while they're losing money for the NBA. Sounds to me like they want wealth redistribution, not capitalism.
 
