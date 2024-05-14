WNBA 2K24: The Caitlin Era Begins

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
85,692
Reaction score
123,264
WNBA-Schedule-Release.png


caitlin-clark-indiana-.jpg


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
As a fan of the greatest dynasty in sports history (Minnesota Lynx) I have to say JaCaitlyn doesnt anything for my girls in blue
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rob Battisti
Opinion “Women are not paid their fair share” President Biden
8 9 10
Replies
182
Views
5K
Scerpi
Scerpi
L
Brock Lesnar facing the music
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,246
Messages
55,546,432
Members
174,824
Latest member
Rank Wang

Share this page

Back
Top