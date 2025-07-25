fedorthegoat777
Should WMMA get it's own league like WNBA?
And how much of a gap do we have with the men?
From a financial perspective, Ronda made money, but is it even still profitable to have? Could it survive on it's own and make a profit? Or does it need the men to stay afloat?
WNBA currently runs annual deficits in the millions every year. Would WMMA do the same?
