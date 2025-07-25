  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social WMMA discussion

Should WMMA get it's own league like WNBA?

And how much of a gap do we have with the men?

From a financial perspective, Ronda made money, but is it even still profitable to have? Could it survive on it's own and make a profit? Or does it need the men to stay afloat?

WNBA currently runs annual deficits in the millions every year. Would WMMA do the same?

 
I don't think it matters. It's not as bad as a Tafa brother fight.
 
Good on those kids for letting him score. Had a guy on my hs wrestling team that let a special needs kid pin him. Dude had tears of joy after
 
I hope nobody thinks Dana would actually keep it if it ran a deficit. Is he just being kind to women? No way. That's not how he operates. The UFC doesn't make the kind of money that basketball does, not even close.
 
Its not a career, its an opportunity
 
I'd prefer that they have their own league and we banish the desparate freaks from this website that think they are attrctive and comment about it non-stop.
 
Hasn’t Invicta been around for about 15 years?
 
