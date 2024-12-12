PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 5,272
- Reaction score
- 4,444
Sounds like he's gonna try pull AJs career from the dumpster.
Wladimir Klitschko is contemplating a shock comeback to make an attempt to win another world title at the age of 48.
Klitschko has not boxed since his 2017 loss to Anthony Joshua. But speculation has ignited that the Ukrainian, a dominant heavyweight world champion in his time, could be tempted out of retirement to seek a record-breaking title victory.
Wladimir Klitschko to make extraordinary boxing comeback? 'He's in tremendous shape...'
Daniel Dubois would welcome a fight with legendary champion Wladimir Klitschko; Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury rematch for the world heavyweight championship; the Riyadh Season event will be live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday December 21
www.skysports.com
Wladimir Klitschko is contemplating a shock comeback to make an attempt to win another world title at the age of 48.
Klitschko has not boxed since his 2017 loss to Anthony Joshua. But speculation has ignited that the Ukrainian, a dominant heavyweight world champion in his time, could be tempted out of retirement to seek a record-breaking title victory.