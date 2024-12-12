News Wlad K contemplating comeback

Sounds like he's gonna try pull AJs career from the dumpster.

www.skysports.com

Wladimir Klitschko to make extraordinary boxing comeback? 'He's in tremendous shape...'

Daniel Dubois would welcome a fight with legendary champion Wladimir Klitschko; Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury rematch for the world heavyweight championship; the Riyadh Season event will be live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday December 21
Wladimir Klitschko is contemplating a shock comeback to make an attempt to win another world title at the age of 48.

Klitschko has not boxed since his 2017 loss to Anthony Joshua. But speculation has ignited that the Ukrainian, a dominant heavyweight world champion in his time, could be tempted out of retirement to seek a record-breaking title victory.
 
It's hard not to contemplate when Al Turki is waving with 100 million in front of him.

Can't believe how rich those motherfuckers are. They're buying people like we buy stuff at the grocery store. Hopefully I'll be born rich in the next life instead of incredibly handsome like in this life.
 
Too late imo. Maybe 4 or so years ago but 8 years out of the ring and being almost 50 is just too risky. We talk about Foremans comeback success but the reality is he was still in his 30s when he first came back and the title win came many years and fights later.
 
