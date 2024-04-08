650lb Sumo
Some people are evil, and go through their lives attacking others with no justification. We all bump into them from time to time. Most of the time it isn't dramatic and obvious, like walking up to someone and slapping their phone out of their hand in front of several neutral bystanders for example, but subtle and rather cunning. Verbal/psychological, below the threshold of punishability, no evidence, unfalsifiable accusations, disguised as righteous indignation etc.
I bumped up against one of these people again this evening. I went to a presentation and took notes on my clipboard. It has a little slide-out hanger: when the top is up, it slides down almost flush. When the top is down, it slides out.
Whenever I would raise my clipboard to take a note, or lower it after doing so, the hanger would slide in or out with a very quiet noise. The woman in front of me looked around pointedly, then looked around and said 'Be quiet!', then at the interval asked poltely if I could stop making that noise as it was 'going right through her'. I had to react immediately and weighing everything up - middle class setting, she was old enough to be my mother - I went with 'I would say that's a very, very quiet noise, but I'll try'. However I soon came to the conclusion that this was indeed a bully masking her attack as righteous indignation and reversing the victim/offender order. So I carried on allowing the noise to happen. No one around reacted, and she didn't bother me again. She was bluffing. A successful defence!
I find when this kind of thing happens it's much more likely to be a female aggressor. I also think it's interesting that modern technology has provided recourse, where for thousands/millions and millions of years there was none. There are DNA tests and you can record audio and video with a hidden device. Hidden recorders would have saved me, and I expect a lot of people here, a lot of institutional violence inflicted at the behest of women making false accusations, in higher-stakes situations in the past. They will evolve a counter-tactic however. Probably just ban that kind of evidence - I know DNA tests are inadmissable, if not banned in certain places and contexts.
Like if you want to wade through all the legalese it seems that in some US states, I think including California, if you have been acting as a child's father for two years, and then learn that it isn't yours, you're on the hook for child support until the child reaches 18, even if a DNA test proves it isn't yours.
By the way the last time this happened to me in person was when I was on the train. I had my window open and an American woman, again old enough to by my mother, made several snarky comments to me about whether I want it open, where am I getting off etc. Similar scenario. Again I withstood the attack and no one else got involved. She moved off to another seat further down and sulked, leaving her husband by himself. It was a bluff.
Where the people are younger though you are at a degree of risk of violence from White Knights. Reasonably young, attractive women can just go up to male strangers and order them to attack you and they obey. You are the innocent party and the young woman is the malevolent abuser and they just tell them the opposite, with no evidence, and they spring into action. It's astonishing to see. I've seen proud posts about this kind of thing from WKs on this forum. Of course being a Sherdogger most guys aren't able to do anything to me physically but the desire is there, from the female puppetmistress and the male puppets.
