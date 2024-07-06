With USADA gone will jones have an exemption?

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

With USADA gone (jones already had a tko win over to with “pulsing”) will jones still have an exemption?

The man is coming off a serious chest/gynecomastia injury. Should guys coming off serious injuries like that be allowed to use PEDs regardless to heal and get ready to entertain us?
 
