With USADA gone will jones have an exemption?

mjfan23
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
Oct 7, 2005
- Messages
- 25,256
- Reaction score
- 15,440
With USADA gone (jones already had a tko win over to with “pulsing”) will jones still have an exemption?
The man is coming off a serious chest/gynecomastia injury. Should guys coming off serious injuries like that be allowed to use PEDs regardless to heal and get ready to entertain us?
