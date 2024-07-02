  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

With strickland refusing to fight Whittaker, how do you see a Whittaker vs Pereira fight go at LHW?

J

justmark

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
270
Reaction score
806
Strickland seems to scared to fight whittaker, and I would say robert deserve the opportunity to fight for another title. If izzy wins, we know he won't get the title shot at MW, it will probably strickland that gets it. So, why not give robert the title shot at LHW, against Pereira.

How do you see it going? I know that Robert is a former WW, but dude went 10 rounds with Romero, he can hang with the big boys.
 
t-rex arms
he never solved the leg kick problem from izzy
he blitzes in to avoid the leg kick threat
yea, round 1 KO from poatan.
Rob is a MW.
 
"Strickland is scared..."

LOL, not wanting to and thinking he should be fighting for the title does not equal scared.

Strickland would fight anyone if you paid him enough.

I don't want to see it as I'm a fan of both and think they both deserve a shot at the title.
 
Feels like there's 5+ opponents people would rather see Pereira fight than Ankalaev lol, scared he might get beat so OP is suggesting a damn middleweight who used to fight at welterweight. <lmao>
 
I suspect TS wrote all that just so he could say Strickland is "scared."

Whittaker-Strickland is the fight to make. If Strickland refuses, then do Whittaker-Imavov for #1 contender. Problem solved.

Side note: Alex vs. Ankalaev.
 
He would not do well.

Rob is a prime case for why a 155-165-175-185 division makes more sense than 155-170-185.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Alex Pereira vs. TBA or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals)
Replies
14
Views
709
fighters_respect
F
lerobshow
Whittaker vs Strickland should be the next fight for the #1 spot
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
1K
swarrrm
swarrrm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,951
Messages
55,791,790
Members
174,932
Latest member
markdfg

Share this page

Back
Top