With strickland refusing to fight Whittaker, how do you see a Whittaker vs Pereira fight go at LHW?

Strickland seems to scared to fight whittaker, and I would say robert deserve the opportunity to fight for another title. If izzy wins, we know he won't get the title shot at MW, it will probably strickland that gets it. So, why not give robert the title shot at LHW, against Pereira.



How do you see it going? I know that Robert is a former WW, but dude went 10 rounds with Romero, he can hang with the big boys.