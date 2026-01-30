Hot Take With retirement looming, the quality of Islam's championship run is lacking

Nothing against Islam, he is a great fighter, but I dont think he will be regarded anywhere near GOAT status because his championship run really lacks quality.

  • Defeats Charles Oliveira for the belt decisively. Quality win and his best at LW.
  • Struggles to beat Volk in his first defense. Volk a FW, surprises him and does much better then expected. Islams brand is damaged afterwards especially on sherdog.
  • FW Volk steps in short notice because Oliveira pulls out. Islam wins decisively, but it's a defense against a FW that filled in short notice.
  • Decisively beats Poirier. Legit win.
  • Easily beats Moicano. Moicano had no business getting a title shot and is more of a top15-10 fighter but Arman pulled out of the fight after nina drama broke his back, like Superbeast breaks beds.
  • Destroys JDM to win the WW title. JDM had no business holding the belt and got real lucky in getting his title shot. Props to him for making the most of it but JDM will go down as a can.
  • First WW defense will be Usman. Usman is washed up and in no way deserves a title shot. It's complete bullshit and as fans we feel cheated because WW is stacked and he won't be fighting the top guys.
  • His retirement fight will probably be against Ilia. This is a fighter who started at FW and will be making his WW debut, and coming off all sorts of personal problems. Probably the biggest fight but again as fans we feel cheated because WW is stacked and he will retire enver fighting the top guys.
 
Lay up title defense that his manager cleverly pulled strings to get knowing that islam would either fight a diminished version of gaethje post max, or arman post charles. Gaethje lost, armen couldn't make the 7 week turn around so they went with porier who was on a 9 or 10 week turn around and only 1 fight removed from getting KO'd by gaethje. This is a cherry pick defense. I wont pretend that it isn't.
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
???


Are you drunk?
Okay, one of those 2 was on 10 days notice, That the person had already mentioned. P4p is a fake made up ranking anyway, Leon did beat usman twice, who was ranked 1 p4p and he did beat him twice in a row, and was fighting out of the same division, and neither was on short notice, so it's invariably a bigger achievement no matter how you slice it.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
So you mean KO'ing prime volk, running through prime Olivera, beating a still very good Dustin and big brothering JDM for 5 rounds is not good enough?
{<huh}


Never change sherdog..

<eyerollstanley>
He almost lost to a full camp volk LOL he ko'd him on 10 days notice. Dustin wasn't even one of the 3 most deserving contenders when that fight was made.
 
Volk wins are great wins. Volk is an all-time great FW. What the Volk wins show (especially the first one) is that those gym stories about Islam and Khabib are B.S. We saw Volk competitive in the grappling exchanges and we've seen Tibau win the grappling exchanges against Khabib.

The other disagreement I have is your description of current Usman. Usman just destroyed Buckley and he was compeititive with Khamzat on a short notice fight at MW. Is Usman in his prime? Absolutely not. He's still a very good fighter and could give fighters trouble on a good day. I don't expect it to be an easy fight for Islam.
 
This place just finds a reason to hate on Islam. It's not his fault everyone backs out on him. Volk was an absolute tank, and in his prime. Olives was as legit as they come. Beating young Arman is still a huge accomplishment, that guy would've beaten most guys ranked 5-15 at the time. He just destroyed JDM who Sherdog loved until Islam embarrassed him. Go ahead, post the pic of him getting slept in 2015, that's all Sherdog has.
 
Oliveira, Poirier and Volk are great wins, even though the FW Volk thing will always loom.

JDM might not be the greatest ever, but this time it was Islam that moved up and just dominated him like it was nothing. It was impressive as fuck.
 
I would say Islam was cursed more than anything. He had so many things go wrong for his championship run even though he showed up to fight. Fighters don't get enough credit for taking on last minute opponents, even when the champ had a better camp. Still, don't know what defending against Gaethje or Max would've done.

Right now the biggest names would be
Topuria- really bad idea at WW
Usman- basically freebie bc age
Khamzat- if he can make 170 again
maybe *Arman- Islam would've fought him early 2025, but already beat him in his debut, kind of a dumb fight to end his career on.

If Islam isn't interested in just slamming down defenses for the B list names, then not much further he can go. My guess is UFC gives him Usman and he vacates to move down to LW for a last fight against Topuria.
 
To me, if Islam at this point come down to LW and face Max, Max would be a favorite to me.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
So you mean KO'ing prime volk, running through prime Olivera, beating a still very good Dustin and big brothering JDM for 5 rounds is not good enough?
{<huh}


Never change sherdog..

<eyerollstanley>
Setting aside the question of quality here, you do realize that's still only 4 great wins right?

Do you have any idea how many fighters have 4 great wins
 
I would agree, mostly because the lightweight division has been stale for a long time. The same guys that were called rank squatters when Islam couldn't get a title shot are still in the picture after he conquered and moved forward. And obviously fighting a dude from a class bellow wasn't a great move, P4P or not.

But he's still a two divisions champ, he didn't move forward after being KTFO and if he doesn't get tapped in the next fight he'll be one of the better ones.
 
Chagaev said:
I would agree, mostly because the lightweight division has been stale for a long time. The same guys that were called rank squatters when Islam couldn't get a title shot are still in the picture after he conquered and moved forward. And obviously fighting a dude from a class bellow wasn't a great move, P4P or not.
How did he conquer LW when he didn't fight those supposed rank squatters?

It's WORSE for him that he "moved forward" without fighting guys that were there during his entire time as the top fighters to beat.
 
Ozze said:
Oliveira, Poirier and Volk are grear wins, even though the FW Volk thing will always loom.

JDM might not be the greatest ever, but this time it was Islam that moved up and just dominated him like it was nothing. It was impressive as fuck.
I get the whole last minute rolling off the couch Volk fight, but when they locked horns the first time it was completely a legitimate win. Volk is a beast & no matter what, a champion vs champion fight is exactly what it is. It's a champion fighting another champion. Doesn't matter if it was a champion from a weight class below, the dude was able to make the weight in the division he was fighting in so therefore Volk was another legitimate contender at '55 that night with elite level stuff.

There's no asterisk in the Islam/Volk fights in my book. He beat a primed-up Volk in the first bout & in the second he KO'd Volk who doesn't get KO'd easily. Pretty impressive.
 
