I would say Islam was cursed more than anything. He had so many things go wrong for his championship run even though he showed up to fight. Fighters don't get enough credit for taking on last minute opponents, even when the champ had a better camp. Still, don't know what defending against Gaethje or Max would've done.



Right now the biggest names would be

Topuria- really bad idea at WW

Usman- basically freebie bc age

Khamzat- if he can make 170 again

maybe *Arman- Islam would've fought him early 2025, but already beat him in his debut, kind of a dumb fight to end his career on.



If Islam isn't interested in just slamming down defenses for the B list names, then not much further he can go. My guess is UFC gives him Usman and he vacates to move down to LW for a last fight against Topuria.