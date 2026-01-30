ArtardFiesta
Nothing against Islam, he is a great fighter, but I dont think he will be regarded anywhere near GOAT status because his championship run really lacks quality.
- Defeats Charles Oliveira for the belt decisively. Quality win and his best at LW.
- Struggles to beat Volk in his first defense. Volk a FW, surprises him and does much better then expected. Islams brand is damaged afterwards especially on sherdog.
- FW Volk steps in short notice because Oliveira pulls out. Islam wins decisively, but it's a defense against a FW that filled in short notice.
- Decisively beats Poirier. Legit win.
- Easily beats Moicano. Moicano had no business getting a title shot and is more of a top15-10 fighter but Arman pulled out of the fight after nina drama broke his back, like Superbeast breaks beds.
- Destroys JDM to win the WW title. JDM had no business holding the belt and got real lucky in getting his title shot. Props to him for making the most of it but JDM will go down as a can.
- First WW defense will be Usman. Usman is washed up and in no way deserves a title shot. It's complete bullshit and as fans we feel cheated because WW is stacked and he won't be fighting the top guys.
- His retirement fight will probably be against Ilia. This is a fighter who started at FW and will be making his WW debut, and coming off all sorts of personal problems. Probably the biggest fight but again as fans we feel cheated because WW is stacked and he will retire enver fighting the top guys.