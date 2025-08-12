With PPVs Gone, Will UFC Matchmaking Become More Merit-Based?

No need to force “money fights” when the main income doesn’t depend on PPV numbers.

So with the UFC’s new deal with Paramount+ ending the traditional pay-per-view model, I can’t help but wonder—does this completely change how matchmaking works?Before, the UFC had to put the biggest draws in title fights to move PPV buys. That’s why we often saw champs defending against less deserving but more marketable challengers, or superfights that skipped over the rightful number-one contender.Now, with a guaranteed revenue stream from Paramount+ instead of relying on PPV sales, that incentive is gone. In theory, they could focus entirely on putting the most deserving fighters into title fights instead of whoever moves the most buys.Arguments for more merit-based matchmaking:Of course, this is still the UFC—they’ll always care about hype and star power to some degree. But without PPV sales being the main driver, could we finally see pure meritocracy in matchmaking?What do you Sherbums think? Are we about to enter a new era where rankings and resumes actually matter for title shots?