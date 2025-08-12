  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

With PPVs Gone, Will UFC Matchmaking Become More Merit-Based?

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

Nov 14, 2019
23,423
51,969
So with the UFC’s new deal with Paramount+ ending the traditional pay-per-view model, I can’t help but wonder—does this completely change how matchmaking works?

Before, the UFC had to put the biggest draws in title fights to move PPV buys. That’s why we often saw champs defending against less deserving but more marketable challengers, or superfights that skipped over the rightful number-one contender.

Now, with a guaranteed revenue stream from Paramount+ instead of relying on PPV sales, that incentive is gone. In theory, they could focus entirely on putting the most deserving fighters into title fights instead of whoever moves the most buys.

Arguments for more merit-based matchmaking:
  • No need to force “money fights” when the main income doesn’t depend on PPV numbers.
  • Champs could face whoever is ranked #1 without worrying if they sell well.
  • More room for stylistically risky fights since there’s no “PPV flop” fear.
  • Contenders who win consistently but aren’t media stars finally get their shots.

Of course, this is still the UFC—they’ll always care about hype and star power to some degree. But without PPV sales being the main driver, could we finally see pure meritocracy in matchmaking?

What do you Sherbums think? Are we about to enter a new era where rankings and resumes actually matter for title shots?
 
All that's been announced are the top line numbers. Trust and believe there's still incentives in that contract to drive viewership.
 
I doubt it will change drastically. They're still inclined to setup what they think will draw viewership and it's not always going to be what people agree with

However, this might actually help heavyweight which has been a wreck for years
 
Who knows, it's not out of the question in my opinion. The new deal marks a new chapter in the UFC and I think it's exciting they're moving into a future where they don't depend on PPV sales. Viewership will have expectations I imagine and bonuses if exceeded etc
 
It will get even worse as they will stack cards for advertisers then water down the rest. I expect even more abysmal matchmaking in the future. This new Paramount deal makes it easier for fans (in the U.S.) to watch but doesn't fix the terrible matches we've been getting.
 
