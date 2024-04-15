With Poatan's waves of success, do you think Semmy Schilt or even Badr Hari would thrive in mma today?

Its no surprise that Poatan is a beast, he climbed to the top of two divisions full of killers with virtually zero ground game. The same happened with Izzy just in MW. Gane is another example of a HW that did but he has some modicum of wrasslin but he seems to lack the success that those other two garnered. Likewise, with Semmy Schilt, who is the GOAT kickboxer, much better than Izzy or Alex was in kickboxing, seemed to struggle in mma against the greats with a ground game like Fedor and Big Nog. But, considering those legends are gone and that Poatan seems to be virtued as the one that can unify having 3 belts, is it crazy to think that he would of been more a killer today than in the past.



Hari is another one, him and Alex seem to be friends but even Hari seems to be way more bountiful in talent in terms of striking. Its still hard for me to see Hari thriving like Alex because he lacks the patience and discipline that Alex has.