With on a scale of zero to a Nicolas cage gif hiw hyped are you for UFC 314🐶

Mcnugget

Use a number or whatever or even a nic cage gif to describe the next few days and how you feel inside yourself about the Saturday fight card!
 
gone-in60seconds-angelina-jolie.gif
 
Paddy vs Chandler 3/5 solid
Volk vs other guy from Brasil 1/5 don't care will watch

Who else do we got
 
I'm the gif that he does with those crazy eyes
 
Yair - Pitbull fire but 2/5 not so relevant fight
Bryce vs Silva - gonna be funny 2.5/5
Dom vs Nikita - big man fight not a star fight, least 1 lhw

Overal lacks starpower. Volk comming of 2 KO losses and Lopez taking Esvelov (name?) spot based on saying yes to more fights is the most unrelevant title right now in the sport. Not even Ilias sloppy seconds getting divided by a true top contender match. As a main even, hard pass.

Paddy Chanlder delivers. Really cool fight.

Pitbull Yair as 3rd fight is stretching it. This should be the first main card fight.

Silva Bryce in the main is a hard pass. Silva is upcoming, Bryce isn't in the title picture.

Dom Kyrlov as opening fight is ok, It's fine

Maybe I'm spoiled or something.

Undrcard is who is that fighting never heard of you.


UFC 💧💧💧💧
 
