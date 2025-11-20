Economy With CEO of Nvidia and Tesla Trump says he will order his AG to sue states that pass laws limiting AI

So FU MAGA remember when you would yell at the top of your lungs about state rights over and over again? Remember about that one? Another Starlink base stations are being designed to mount of state voting areas by the next elections. Remember that as they rip the rights of every American away and force AI down on everyone. This is directed to force control over the electoral system so FU. Fun fact this guy lives in South Korea and went through the same program as Elon did at the University of Penn and had a higher scores.

 
I have some advice for you. Unsolicited. My concerns over ai and automation are not partisan. "YOUR" side, "MY" side blame games only divide, push for bipartisan consensus. We need to stop ai before it's to late and it costs people jobs
 
I have some advice for you. Unsolicited. My concerns over ai and automation are not partisan. "YOUR" side, "MY" side blame games only divide, push for bipartisan consensus. We need to stop ai before it's to late and it costs people jobs
Or the elites could just keep us divided. Much easier to rule over when we're unorganized and fighting against each other.

Fuck man I remember when I was younger I'd hear shit like this and think it was crazy talk but the older I get the more I realize it's the truth.
 
WTF is this jumbled mess of verbal diarrhea supposed to mean?
It's his attempt to explain in his own words what he was told what's going on.... lol

now_dumber_gif.gif
 
Jesus Christ, Republicans are all about States' rights, until they're not.
Republicans are all about money, power, and subjugation. Period. Full stop. Anything and everything else is a means to an end. They have no principles. They've proven this without a shadow of a doubt during this whole MAGA ordeal.
 
WTF is this jumbled mess of verbal diarrhea supposed to mean?
What part of Elon Musk plans on interfering with next elections by controlling the flow of voting data sent from red states? They will not be able to impact blue states but red states could cause very blue areas to become very red.
 
What part of Elon Musk plans on interfering with next elections by controlling the flow of voting data sent from red states?
Good grief, this has nothing to do with my demand you explain what your broken sentence intended to say, but the fact you avoid explaining the meaning of one broken sentence with another broken sentence distills who you are as a poster in a nutshell.
 
Good grief, this has nothing to do with me demand you explain what your broken sentence intended to say, but the fact you avoid explaining the meaning of one broken sentence with another broken sentence distills who you are as a poster in a nutshell.
Tell that to North Carolina voters who grew suspicious of vote counts from some democratic areas? They had a major storm just ahead of the 2024 election after it was reported that Starlink satellites were reposition to provide communications for civilian an state emergency personnel. But what was not disclosed was voting data from dominion was handled by Starlink. It gets better Musk just 2 weeks before joked with Tucker Carlson that voting data is very insecure. But a right-wing billion just aquire Dominion voting system for nearly a billion dollars so that problem been fixed lol.
 
