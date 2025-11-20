Wishlist for 2026 cards ?

Dagestanaev
Almost Christmas.
Nothing announced for 2026.
Your wishlist for 2026?
For me:
Dricus vs Jiri for BMF title
Aspinall vs Gane 2
Poatan vs Izzy 4 at LHW because for sure KO
Khamzat vs Imavov
Islam vs Shakvat
Topuria vs Arman (after he beats Paddy)
Volk vs Evloev
Merab vs Umar 2
Pantoja vs Horiguchi
Zuckerberg vs Musk on white house card because it's the only card things like this are accepted
Tony Ferguson vs Diego Sanchez as legends fight on white house card because Dana can finally see a double kill in the octogon
