Wishlist for 2026 cards ?

Almost Christmas.
Nothing announced for 2026.
Your wishlist for 2026?

For me:

Dricus vs Jiri for BMF title

Aspinall vs Gane 2

Poatan vs Izzy 4 at LHW because for sure KO

Khamzat vs Imavov

Islam vs Shakvat

Topuria vs Arman (after he beats Paddy)

Volk vs Evloev

Merab vs Umar 2

Pantoja vs Horiguchi

Zuckerberg vs Musk on white house card because it's the only card things like this are accepted

Tony Ferguson vs Diego Sanchez as legends fight on white house card because Dana can finally see a double kill in the octogon
 
Fabio Maldonado vs The World
FABIO_MALDONADO_400x400.png
 
Paint the octagon red in blood.

<{JustBleed}>


I want to see Jiri win the bloodiest fight you can imagine by stoppage and then finger paint "Jiri was here" on the octagon floor in the blood of himself &/or his opponent
 
NO Jones or Conor fighting again - nor countless threads about that shit on Sherdog
 
Nando Samoa vs. Umberto Garfredez

Marqtavius Green vs. Igor Bantanaev

Hank Stout vs. Guillermo Medeiros

Cheyenne Boostershot vs. Megan DelGrady

Rickshaw Hambone vs. Muhammad Muhammad

what can I say, I'm an APEX bro 😎
 
Jiri vs Khamzat in MW for title... or LHW, idc...

Absolutely not interested in seeing DDP fight when DDP dont have title. Much rather Izzy/MVP/Strickland vs Jiri - much better fight for fans. BTW i think that Jiri would absolutely dominate DDP in standup and DDP wont be able to control Jiri with his grappling...

Other than that ??? One night/weekend tournaments for huge prize money...open weight with bonuses for every finish. Give us Mortal Kombat Island we all wished for!
 
