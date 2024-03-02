Winter Storm 2.0

Well shit here we go again. Just got off work., already passed two accidents and now trapped behind a third. In the span of about 3 or 4 miles tops.

I hate winter.
 
Where do you live? Winter has been mild around Montréal. I can't complain.
 
I like winter because I get all 4 seasons. So for a few months I can deal. I like watching a movie by the fire or having friends over to drink some pints in my basement bar and watch a game. Skiing, is also fun. I do hate the driving though.
 
Wettest winter on record here. I live on a hill and my garden is a swamp. Flooding all the time. I just want it to dry out.
 
Another lame winter on Lake Ontario in NY state. Practically no snow this year or last year. Was in the 60s and 70s last week. No bueno.
 
koquerelle said:
Where do you live? Winter has been mild around Montréal. I can't complain.
Click to expand...
Nevada. Traffic ended up being backed up for about 2 hours. When I passed whatever the accident was there was a huge chunk of guardrail missing.
 
Phlog said:
Wettest winter on record here. I live on a hill and my garden is a swamp. Flooding all the time. I just want it to dry out.
Click to expand...
Man I wish we just got rain. Snow sucks. Well more accurately everyone here drives like a psychopath so it always feels dangerous, there are always many accidents, and god help you if you leave town or go into the mountain passes for work.
 
Wisconsin is having the warmest, driest winter on record. Currently 56 headed for the low 60s. In Nevada, you should be happy for the snow to build up snow in the mountains for water.
 
