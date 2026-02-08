Winter or summer Olympics, which do you like wacthing better?

toasty
i think I like watching the winter more. the summer stuff I can relate to because I've played or participated in more of the sports, but the shit they do in the winter olympics is just way more impressive to me.
now if they had a third option WinSum olympics with shit like downhill snowboard boxing, or ski pole vault, that would really be the shit
