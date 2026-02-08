  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Winter or summer Olympics, which do you like wacthing better?

i think I like watching the winter more. the summer stuff I can relate to because I've played or participated in more of the sports, but the shit they do in the winter olympics is just way more impressive to me.

now if they had a third option WinSum olympics with shit like downhill snowboard boxing, or ski pole vault, that would really be the shit
 
I was a sprinter ran legs on the 4x1 and 4x4 and long jumped. I have never done any of that Winter Olympics stuff.

I can rattle off Jim Thorpe, Jesse Owens, Bullet Bob Hayes, that Bob Beamon...........................................................................................................29-2...leap.

I know....0....about anyone from the Winter Olympics.
 
I come from a winter country and couldn't care less about the winters Olympics...

All hotties are over dressed anyway.

The least during the summer ones,
You see a few broads with banging bodies.
 
Summer. Winter has hockey and that’s it. What else is good in winter? Maybe speed skating is ok.
 
Track, boxing, wrestling, basketball, tennis etc...

It's not particularly close.
 
Summer. Much more diverse selection of sports, the sports are much more relatable to most people, and pulls from a much a greater talent pool. Plus beach beach volleyball.
 
bafkreibpwtbe5llsp6vtn5ntbcjqmfldh4f2zex7u3apvrn5lupk5rhjt4@jpeg
 
I guess summer as it has beach volleyball... to be honest, I dont really watch any sport apart from MMA and the very occasional, BJJ, mui thai or boxing.
 
Summer. Track&field, basketball, soccer, boxing, wrestling and judo are generally the only things I watch, and they're all summer.
 
Summer has judo, boxing, wrestling, and weightlifting

The only sport I tune in for during the winter is hockey

Summer wins bigly.
 
Track and Field... but even that I'm not waking up at 2am to watch the 100m finals.
 
