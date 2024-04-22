Wins against lower weight classes are less impressive.

Naturally the bigger guy will have the advantage like Islam against Volk. So people are not as impressed with a bigger guy beating a smaller guy, whereas if Volk were to beat Islam it would be a huge achievement, as opposed to nobody really caring about Islam beating the P4P #1 because he's smaller, in fact Volk got much more recognition for his first loss against Islam.



So whenever a fight with two different weight class fighters happens, the bigger guy will naturally receive less recognition for his performance and the smaller guy will be over-recognized win or lose.