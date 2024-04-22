Wins against lower weight classes are less impressive.

Naturally the bigger guy will have the advantage like Islam against Volk. So people are not as impressed with a bigger guy beating a smaller guy, whereas if Volk were to beat Islam it would be a huge achievement, as opposed to nobody really caring about Islam beating the P4P #1 because he's smaller, in fact Volk got much more recognition for his first loss against Islam.

So whenever a fight with two different weight class fighters happens, the bigger guy will naturally receive less recognition for his performance and the smaller guy will be over-recognized win or lose.
 
I think it also depends how they win. With the Islam Volk 1 fight, it was competitive, I think 3-2 iirc, and while Islam did win, Volk managed to do better than expected and even ended the fight on top of him. There were high expectations in that particular fight.

But yeah in general, the smaller guy gets more credit beating bigger guys, e.g. Max Gaethje
 
