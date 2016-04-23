Winning the lottery is statistically very bad for you

There is a thread a few days back about whether winning a large sum of money would fix your troubles. Well statistics have spoken, and the odds aren't in your favor. You will most likely end up broke and poorer than before within a few years. Did I mention your family and friends might try to whack you too?

The National Endowment for Financial Education points to research that estimates 70 per cent of people who unexpectedly come into large sums of money will lose it within seven years.
http://www.ctvnews.ca/business/why-most-lottery-winners-end-up-losing-their-new-fortune-1.1211569

Other studies show that lottery winners frequently become estranged from family and friends, and incur a greater incidence of depression, drug and alcohol abuse, divorce, and suicide than the average American.
http://fortune.com/2016/01/15/powerball-lottery-winners/

http://www.nydailynews.com/life-style/tragic-stories-lottery-winners-article-1.2492941

So, do you think a sudden influx of money turn people into idiots, or does it simply amplify whatever idiocy they already have?
 
It's life changing and people are not prepared for it, nobody can truly know how they would react or what they would do if they did win.
 
Ever see most lottery winners.

They look like they crawled outta some dumpster or trailer park. Money is wasted on those types of people.

Or the asshole who says "my life won't change, I'll be back at work Monday morning". Fucking loser ass people
 
The stats are like that because the average person, and thus the average lottery winner, is a moron. If you have above average intelligence, you'll be fine.
 
Well, I'd be willing to test these stats.

Someone send me a few million, I'll let you know how I'm doing in a few years.
 
The key to winning the lottery is to not tell anyone you won the lottery
 
ill take my damn chances, ya hear me!
 
Horse Style said:
The stats are like that because the average person, and thus the average lottery winner, is a moron. If you have above average intelligence, you'll be fine.
Problem is the people with above average intelligence arent the majority buying lottery tickets
 
For the most part, your current financial state is typically the result of your own actions.

If someone has spent their entire life making poor financial decisions and they're suddenly handed a shit ton of money... obviously they're doomed for failure.

But if you've spent your life making sound financial decisions, rich or poor, and you're given a bunch of money chances are you'll do ok.

It's obvious which catagory the majority of humans fall into.
 
trident said:
The key to winning the lottery is to not tell anyone you won the lottery
That's not possible in many places. Often times they post your pictures all over lottery websites or local news for any winnings over $500K. Your family, friends or coworkers will eventually catch wind of it somehow, and that's when some of them turn into vultures. Oh, beware of any new friends you make too.
 
Orgasmo said:
That's not possible in many places. Often times they post your pictures all over lottery websites or local news for any winnings over $500K. Your family, friends or coworkers will eventually catch wind of it somehow, and that's when some of them turn into vultures. Oh, beware of any new friends you make too.
It's state mandated as to whether or not you can claim anonymously or not.

That aside, I think I'd be ok with the money. To be honest I'd give most of it away. To come into like $250m is way too much for a person. I could help a countless amount of people. I'd live proper though too, just not Kanye proper, ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Zezima said:
It's life changing and people are not prepared for it, nobody can truly know how they would react or what they would do if they did win.
I think this is a fallacy. Give this money to someone who is a business owner and I'm guessing the statistics wouldn't be so negative. I mean who wins lotteries? People who buy lottery tickets? Who buy those. Poor people. People who don't understand money.

Give me 30 million, that shit ain't getting spent in 7 years.
 
Give me the money. I'll take my chances.
 
Don't care, I'd take a lottery winning in a heartbeat. I'm known as the jew among my friends, I should be good.
 
Big L said:
It's state mandated as to whether or not you can claim anonymously or not.

That aside, I think I'd be ok with the money. To be honest I'd give most of it away. To come into like $250m is way too much for a person. I could help a countless amount of people. I'd live proper though too, just not Kanye proper, ain't nobody got time for that.
if we are talking ridiculous money, then i would donate a lot as well. But not to people. To me helping people is like putting a band aid on a cancer patient. poor people who are sick and malnourished will never ever go away. I would help nature. Try and protect earth. Plus i would live in a sick ass 20+ million dollar home and enjoy my own life.
 
llperez22 said:
if we are talking ridiculous money, then i would donate a lot as well. But not to people. To me helping people is like putting a band aid on a cancer patient. poor people who are sick and malnourished will never ever go away. I would help nature. Try and protect earth. Plus i would live in a sick ass 20+ million dollar home and enjoy my own life.
I don't mean that I'd randomly hand out money. I would probably just amplify the kind of stuff I already do. Chive Charities, local volunteer fire companies, organizations like that.
 
Horse Style said:
The stats are like that because the average person, and thus the average lottery winner, is a moron. If you have above average intelligence, you'll be fine.
I have to agree with this.

According to my made up statistics based off of my own experiences, lottery players are predominantly a moronic and desperate batch of people who buy cigarettes at the gas station and decide to by a ticket because they need something else to spend their money on for a sense of fufilment to their mostly empty day.

It's actually sad quite really. It's like a cruel joke that the rich play on the poor.

I've never played the lotto but I suppose one day I'll just do it to say I did.
 
