Winning the lottery is statistically very bad for you

The National Endowment for Financial Education points to research that estimates 70 per cent of people who unexpectedly come into large sums of money will lose it within seven years. Click to expand...

Other studies show that lottery winners frequently become estranged from family and friends, and incur a greater incidence of depression, drug and alcohol abuse, divorce, and suicide than the average American. Click to expand...

There is a thread a few days back about whether winning a large sum of money would fix your troubles. Well statistics have spoken, and the odds aren't in your favor. You will most likely end up broke and poorer than before within a few years. Did I mention your family and friends might try to whack you too?So, do you think a sudden influx of money turn people into idiots, or does it simply amplify whatever idiocy they already have?