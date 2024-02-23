The windows to the soul are the eyes, and this what happens when an eagle cries and sighs.

They spread their wings and they fly, when we have to tell loved ones...a long hard goodbye.



Goodbye is forever but they're still in our hearts, we have no place to run to because they'll always be a part...of us.



Stand tall for the lost and don't you slump your shoulders, because life isn't easy...we still carry a lot of boulders.

Strength from within is harder than the out, its where we carry these inner demons...we try to muffle them and not let them shout.



Its pain every step of the way, how much stronger do you need to be?...can you fly across the sky, or can you swim from sea to sea?

We are the ones to ebb the flow of emotions, so we can see through the murky tears...while all these other people live incomplete...deep inside their fears.



Take the reigns and run full speed into the night...lets smash these inner demons, and go lookin for the light.

We're good enough, and always have been....now take me home...so I can finally sleep again my friend.



We've broken the demons, but they'll be back again real soon...but I don't when or where... we'll fight them on the moon.



Sleep well, while you still can...be ause when them come again... we'll be dreaming of a plan.



~SL