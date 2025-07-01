fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 122,989
- Reaction score
- 57,824
Not too many old school members here anymore who will remember my irrational terrifying fear of windmills. Not the pretty Dutch ones. I'm over it now and find them quite beautiful but there used to be one on a motorway in England I was convinced was going to fly off its axel and come straight for my head through my windscreen every time I had to drive past it.
At least it wasn't my grizzly end that I anticipated.
At least it wasn't my grizzly end that I anticipated.