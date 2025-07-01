News Windmill disaster

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
122,989
Reaction score
57,824
Not too many old school members here anymore who will remember my irrational terrifying fear of windmills. Not the pretty Dutch ones. I'm over it now and find them quite beautiful but there used to be one on a motorway in England I was convinced was going to fly off its axel and come straight for my head through my windscreen every time I had to drive past it.

At least it wasn't my grizzly end that I anticipated.

 
Maintenance and longevity of wind turbines was, and is still, the biggest critique/concern/unknown.

We're entering a shit ton of "10 year lifespans" on these things around the globe and seeing that maintenance is going to be huge and costly.

Part of the solution, nowhere near the solution itself.
 
fingercuffs said:
Not too many old school members here anymore who will remember my irrational terrifying fear of windmills. Not the pretty Dutch ones. I'm over it now and find them quite beautiful but there used to be one on a motorway in England I was convinced was going to fly off its axel and come straight for my head through my windscreen every time I had to drive past it.

At least it wasn't my grizzly end that I anticipated.

Click to expand...
Final Destination.
 
fingercuffs said:
Completely. Husband used to write short stories and my fear was so graphic he wrote it in to one of them.
Click to expand...
What if ... your husband has the notebook?

death-note-light-yagami.gif
 
fingercuffs said:
Not too many old school members here anymore who will remember my irrational terrifying fear of windmills. Not the pretty Dutch ones. I'm over it now and find them quite beautiful but there used to be one on a motorway in England I was convinced was going to fly off its axel and come straight for my head through my windscreen every time I had to drive past it.

At least it wasn't my grizzly end that I anticipated.

Click to expand...
Reminds me of my trepidation sitting directly perpendicular to the rotors on a propeller plane
 
fingercuffs said:
Which you lived to tell the tale!
My only real fear of flying has been how the fuck does is get up there and stay there and terrorism.
Click to expand...
I'm more along the lines of "how's the health of the pilot and what substances might they have partaken in the night before and can the co-pilots ticker take the stress of having to deal with that sort of emergency" and similar type doubts about the absoluteness of quality of mechanics working the maintenance and checks.

Don't let me dissuade ya from flying anymore than you already are though lol
 
High Test With da Best said:
I'm more along the lines of "how's the health of the pilot and what substances might they have partaken in the night before and can the co-pilots ticker take the stress of having to deal with that sort of emergency" and similar type doubts about the absoluteness of quality of mechanics working the maintenance and checks.

Don't let me dissuade ya from flying anymore than you already are though lol
Click to expand...
Honestly, I've had to fly under duress so frequently it's water off a duck's back. Not planning during the current situation though.
 
fingercuffs said:
Not too many old school members here anymore who will remember my irrational terrifying fear of windmills. Not the pretty Dutch ones. I'm over it now and find them quite beautiful but there used to be one on a motorway in England I was convinced was going to fly off its axel and come straight for my head through my windscreen every time I had to drive past it.

At least it wasn't my grizzly end that I anticipated.

Click to expand...
Those windmills are one of the worst ideas ever. They are inefficient, they fall apart, they burn up, they require lots of toxic chemicals for cleaning and defrosting. Who the hell thought this was a good idea? Yet windmills and solar panels (that share most of the flaws) get all the push while genuinely viable progects like geothermal stations don't get into the spotlight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,127
Messages
57,510,935
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top